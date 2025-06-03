Investornewsbreaks Sportlync, Inc. Retains Delmorgan & Co. And Baird Augustine To Lead $40M Capital Raise For Global Sports Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SportLync , a Phoenix-based AI-powered platform transforming how athletes connect and compete, has retained investment banking firms DelMorgan & Co. and Baird Augustine to raise a combined $40 million for global growth. DelMorgan will lead a $30 million+ institutional round in December 2025, while Baird Augustine will manage a $10 million convertible note offering in July. Building on success in the golf sector through its GolfLync app and ties to the elite Epic Golf Club, Sportlync is scaling to 33 sports including tennis, soccer, and pickleball. The platform matches players by skill and preference, integrates social features, and secures facility bookings-offering a seamless sports networking experience powered by AI. CEO Noah DiPasquale said the company is poised to replicate Epic's exclusive model on a global, multi-sport scale.

To view the full press release, visit

About Sportlync, Inc.

Sportlync, Inc., based in Phoenix, Arizona, is an AI-driven platform connecting sports enthusiasts across 33 sports through personalized matchmaking and facility reservations. Building on its proven golf model, Sportlync is expanding globally to redefine sports networking. For more information, visit .

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SportLync are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN