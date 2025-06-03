Egyptian FM, Visiting Indian Mps Discuss Strategic Ties, Regional Security

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign and Emigration Minister Badr Abdelatty met with a high-level Indian parliamentary delegation on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and regional security issues, including counter-terrorism and the situation in South Asia, the foreign ministry said.

The multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, was on a two-day visit to Egypt which began on 2 June 2025.

During the meeting with Minister Abdelatty, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khallaf stated that the minister emphasised the aspiration to build on the momentum seen in bilateral relations between Egypt and India in recent years. Abdelatty highlighted the importance of translating this momentum into tangible measures to enhance joint cooperation across various fields and stressed the significance of activating the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries to serve the interests of their respective peoples. He also noted the importance of leveraging the delegation's visit to Cairo to launch institutional cooperation at the parliamentary level between Egypt and India and to explore new prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Separately, the Foreign Minister noted Egypt's keenness to express solidarity with India following the terrorist attack that occurred in the city of Pahalgam in Kashmir on 22 April 2025. He referred to the call made by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the incident, as well as calls Abdelatty himself made to his Indian counterpart, reflecting the depth of relations between the two countries and affirming Egypt's firm commitment to its established humanitarian principles that call for confronting all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

Minister Abdelatty also expressed Egypt's concern over the spread of terrorism, which has become one of the most serious security threats facing humanity. He pointed to Egypt's adoption of an integrated approach in confronting this phenomenon and noted the accumulated experience Egypt has gained in facing fierce waves of terrorism over past decades.

During the meeting, Minister Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's supportive stance towards achieving de-escalation between India and Pakistan, in a way that contributes to security and stability in the South Asia region. He indicated that Cairo had followed developments in the region with great concern, stressing Egypt's welcome of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries and the importance of working to resolve outstanding differences between the two sides through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

Prior to and during their visit, the Indian delegation engaged in several other high-level interactions. On 2 June, the delegation was briefed by India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh Reddy, on the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership, Egypt's stance against terrorism, solidarity with India after the Pahalgam attack, and bilateral collaboration on counter-terrorism.

The delegation also held discussions at the Egyptian Senate with Senator Hossam Al-Khouly of the Mostaqbal Watan Party, and MP Hazem Omar, Chairperson of a Foreign Affairs Committee, along with Chairmen and members of other Parliamentary Committees. This was followed by discussions with MP Karim Darwish, Chairperson of a Foreign Affairs Committee, and other members of parliament.

Furthermore, the delegation engaged with key interlocutors in Egypt including former Ministers, distinguished authors, and thought leaders. Egypt's premier think-tank, the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs (ECFA), led by former Foreign Minister Mohamed El-Orabi, received the delegation, where discussions took place on shared concerns regarding terrorism and closer India-Egypt engagement.

During their visit, the delegation paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Al-Horreya park in Zamalek, Cairo. The visit concluded with an interaction with the Indian community in Egypt, who welcomed the delegation's visit and its message regarding combating terrorism.