King To Attend 3Rd UN Ocean Conference In France

Amman, June 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to attend the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), which will take place next week in Nice, France, accoreding to a royal court statement.His Majesty's participation at the conference is in line with Jordan's support of environmental and sustainable development projects, as well as efforts at the international level to promote effective management, development, and conservation of shared natural resources.The UNOC3 conference will present an opportunity for Jordan to showcase its achievements related to addressing the environmental challenges facing the Gulf of Aqaba's marine ecosystem, as well as opportunities to build partnerships and attract investments that support the Kingdom's efforts to protect its marine environment, and promote development of the blue economy.The conference, held under the theme "accelerating action and mobilising all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean", aims to provide participants with opportunities to explore challenges, opportunities, and solutions that support urgent global action to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources.