Minister Of State For International Cooperation Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Kuwait
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar, Khaled Badr Al Mutairi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new mission.
