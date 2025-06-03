Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Kuwait

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Kuwait


2025-06-03 02:02:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar, Khaled Badr Al Mutairi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new mission.

MENAFN03062025000067011011ID1109631795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search