HMC, PHCC Announce Eid Holiday Working Hours
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced its operating hours for services during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.
All emergency departments at HMC as well as the Ambulance Service will continue to function around the clock, to receive emergency medical cases and transport those requiring medical assistance by ambulance.
During the holiday, pediatric emergency centers will also remain open 24/7, to receive emergency medical cases for children under the age of 14. HMC's Customer Service Center (Nesma'ak) (16060) and the Qatar Health Care Unified Contact Centre 16000 will also continue to operate around the clock.
Meanwhile, all HMC outpatient clinics will be closed from June 5-9 and will resume operations on June 10. Patients with scheduled outpatient appointments during the Eid holiday will be contacted if their appointments change.
Urgent counseling and home medication delivery services (accessed via 16000) will be unavailable starting June 5 and will resume on June 10.
The National Mental Health Helpline (by calling 16000) will operate as usual from 8 a.m. to 6pm, Saturday to Thursday, while the Therapeutic Dietetics and Nutrition Services (accessed via 16060) will operate on June 5 from 7am to 12pm, with the service suspended on the first day of Eid Al-Adha and resuming operations from the second day of Eid until June 9, excluding weekends.
The Qatar National Blood Donation Center will operate from 7 a.m. to 10pm on June 5, and will close on June 6 and 7. It will resume operations on June 8 and 9 from 8am to 8pm.
The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the operating hours of its health centers during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, from June 5 to 9. Twenty-one of the 31 health centers will operate.
The health centers available during the Eid holiday will be: Al Wakrah, Al Mashaf, Al Thumama, Airport, Rawdat Al Khail, Omar Bin Al Khattab, Al Sadd, West Bay, Al Ruwais, Al Khor, Leabaib, Umm Salal, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Khalifa City, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Al Rayyan, Mesaimeer, Muaither, Al Sheehaniya, and Al Wajbah. Al Jumailiya Health Center will also operate on an on-call basis 24/7.
Family medicine and support services will be provided at these centers continuously from 7am to 11pm, while dental services will operate continuously from 7am to 10pm.
The health centers that will not operate during the Eid Al-Adha holiday are South Wakrah, Umm Ghuwailina, Al Waab, Abu Nakhla, Umm Al Seneem, Leghwairiya, Al Dhaayen, and Qatar University. Al Kaaban and Al Karaana health centers will also receive urgent cases only.
Pre-scheduled appointments will be available for patients at specialized clinics, including ophthalmology, dermatology, and ENT, at three health centers: Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail, and Al Mashaf.
The clinics will operate two shifts daily: morning from 7am to 2pm and evening from 4pm to 10pm.
The premarital medical examination clinic will operate during the holiday at Leabaib Health Center (on June 5, morning only, from 7am to 2pm), Al Wajbah Health Center (on June 8, evening only, from 4pm to 10pm), and Al Mashaf Health Center (on June 9, evening only, from 4pm to 10pm).
Urgent care services are available 24 hours a day for adults at the centers (Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban, Al Karaana, Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Leabaib, Muaither, Al Mashaf, and Al Sadd), and for children at the centers (Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Leabaib, Muaither, Al Mashaf, and Al Sadd).
Medicine delivery services will stop on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha and resume on the third day of Eid.
