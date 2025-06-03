SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS MAY 2025 SALES RESULTS

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-03 02:01:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru retailers made May a best-ever sales month for Crosstrek, and delivered another strong month for Forester, which has been receiving exceptional rankings as a top choice for younger drivers . We know customers appreciate our commitment to safety and reliability, whether they are first-time owners or returning members of the Subaru family. This, along with being recognized as the No. 1 automotive brand on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact list for the third year in a row, makes it clear how deeply our efforts to be More Than a Car Company® are resonating with customers and beyond."

Crosstrek took the position as the top seller and achieved its best May ever with 15,793 vehicles sold, a 14.1 percent increase over the same month in 2024, and Forester was close behind with 15,434 vehicles sold. Outback sales reached 11,214 vehicles sold, while BRZ, Impreza, and Legacy saw positive sales growth over the previous year.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc .: "Our hardworking retailer network remains essential to our brand's success, especially as we work to address current low inventory on popular models like Forester. They are making sure the relationship doesn't end after purchase, whether it's taking the time to educate new owners about important features and technology, providing exceptional service, or their ongoing dedication to supporting local Subaru Love Promise® initiatives, our retailers always put in the extra effort."

Carline

May-25

May-24

% Chg

May-25

May-24

% Chg


MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

3,547

5,277

-32.8 %

18,384

22,935

-19.8 %

BRZ

326

227

43.6 %

1,459

1,171

24.6 %

Crosstrek

15,793

13,836

14.1 %

74,340

64,368

15.5 %

Forester

15,434

15,345

0.6 %

84,629

81,741

3.5 %

Impreza

2,457

2,419

1.6 %

12,923

12,428

3.9 %

Legacy

1,793

1,527

17.4 %

9,469

7,610

24.4 %

Outback

11,214

16,506

-32.1 %

62,649

64,850

-3.4 %

Solterra

1,246

1,546

-19.4 %

5,326

4,149

28.4 %

WRX

482

1,673

-71.2 %

6,081

7,963

-23.6 %

TOTAL

52,292

58,356

-10.4 %

275,260

267,215

3 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.
 Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected]

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

