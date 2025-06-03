The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ben Chevere, CEO As An Inner Circle Lifetime Member
Under his leadership, the practice has expanded from just 9 to 58 employees across four states-New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut-growing into a multimillion-dollar enterprise with double-digit EBITDA. Today, Mr. Chevere oversees operations for over 100 laboratories and provides comprehensive administrative and specialty medical services. His consulting model encompasses areas such as weight loss, dermatology, gynecology, and general practice expansion, with an emphasis on efficiency, compliance, and scalability.
Inspired early on by his father's work in the hospital setting, Mr. Chevere has since dedicated his career to advancing healthcare delivery through innovative systems and people-first leadership. In addition to his executive responsibilities, he is deeply committed to giving back-volunteering with numerous organizations and contributing articles to industry journals and magazines.
Among his most treasured accomplishments is being a devoted father of five and a proud grandfather, with a second grandchild expected in November 2025.
Looking ahead, Mr. Chevere continues to focus on fostering sustainable growth within the healthcare sector, aiming to scale meaningful solutions while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Guided by his core belief-"I am driven to provide for my family"-he remains a purpose-driven executive grounded in integrity and impact.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner Circle
