Teen With Spina Bifida Inspires In The Face Of Physical Adversity
“The doctor said, 'He's going to be a bright light and joy in this world. He is a blessing.'”
As Manny, grew up, those words proved true.
Today, Manny, 15, is one of the most popular teenagers in his hometown in Minnesota where he spends his free time playing basketball and occasionally giving locker-room pep talks to some of his high school sports teams.
With his sense of humor, unwavering optimism, and the support of his loved ones, he continues to create the life of his dreams. In this episode of our series Open Book, Manny shares how spina bifida impacts his life in unseen ways.
Watch the video here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment