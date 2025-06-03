The Adventure Jar” - A Children's Book Supporting Families Impacted By Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Receives Two 2025 Bronze Anvil Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) We're proud to share that“The Adventure Jar,” a children's book supporting families impacted by metastatic breast cancer (MBC), has received two 2025 Bronze Anvil Awards from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) .

Cancer steals possibility, but at Gilead, we're committed to providing resources for families with the emotional burden of MBC . Download or order a free hard copy of the book:

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences