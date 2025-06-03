Blockchain And Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For June 5Th

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Blockchain and Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference on June 5, 2025.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We're thrilled to kick off this week's Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference, in collaboration with our event sponsor, ITG,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“Attendees can look forward to insightful presentations from some of the innovative OTCQX, OTCQB, and private companies shaping the next wave of blockchain and digital finance.”

Jeff Gamble, Managing Director, ITG, commented, "We're thrilled to partner with OTC Markets Group for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference on June 5th. This event brings together industry leaders to share insights on Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and the broader digital assets landscape.”

June 5th