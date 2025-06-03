CEO Life, Led By John Seckel, Closes New Chapter Partnerships And Eyes $100M Liquidity Event Through Global Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CEO Life, founded by John Seckel, closes new chapter partnerships and builds momentum toward a $100M global expansion in just over a year.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CEO Life , the premier global network for high-performing CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, today announced the successful closing of new chapter partnerships, marking a major milestone in the company's rapid growth journey. Led by visionary founder John Seckel , CEO Life is now targeting a $100 million in transactions and liquidity by selling 100 chapter partnerships over the next 3 years to fuel global expansion.“We are incredibly excited about the momentum we're gaining as such a young company,” said John Seckel, Founder and CEO of CEO Life.“In just over a year, we've grown from a vision to a thriving executive community with over 500 members-and we're just getting started.”CEO Life's innovative chapter partnership model enables select CEOs, entrepreneurs, and executives to take an equity stake in a local chapter without the need for working capital, rent, or a large team. These partners lead regional growth, manage chapter directors, and host transformative events built around CEO Life's three core pillars: business growth, extraordinary experiences, and community giving.“We're building something truly special,” Seckel continued.“What sets CEO Life apart is our ability to unite high-level leaders in meaningful ways-physically, digitally, and globally. Each new chapter fuels the fire of our mission, and the energy inside our community right now is electric.”Since its founding in 2023, CEO Life has launched a proprietary mobile application, executed dozens of curated events, and expanded to include top-tier members from a wide range of industries and revenue levels-including many CEOs leading $10M+ companies.The company's accelerated growth signals increasing demand for authentic connection, trust-based business relationships, and purpose-driven leadership. With every new chapter, CEO Life expands its infrastructure to deliver both localized engagement and a global experience that scales.“This is only the beginning,” said John Seckel.“We are looking forward to expanding globally and connecting our members across every major business hub in the world. Our goal is to unite 50,000 leaders who can collaborate, innovate, and support each other in ways that create lasting impact-personally, professionally, and philanthropically.”As CEO Life looks ahead, its leadership team remains committed to building the most impactful, values-driven business community on the planet-one that delivers not only ROI, but meaningful connection and purpose.

