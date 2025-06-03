Process Solutions International Expands Global Reach With Next-Generation Industrial Pump Solutions

PSI expands industrial pump solutions for global industries. A leader since 1991, PSI serves oil & gas, water treatment, chemical, & environmental sectors.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Process Solutions International (PSI), a recognized leader in fluid handling technology since 1991, announces a significant expansion of its industrial pump solutions to address the evolving requirements of global industries. With a strong presence in the oil and gas, water treatment, chemical processing, and environmental remediation sectors, PSI consistently delivers reliable, high-performance equipment engineered for operation in the most demanding environments.

Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to engineering excellence, ISO 9001 certification, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, PSI serves clients across five continents, operating from strategic locations in Houston, Midland, New York, Saudi Arabia, and the broader GCC region.

Comprehensive Portfolio of Industrial Pumps for Critical Applications

Process Solutions International offers a robust portfolio of industrial pump systems engineered for consistent performance, operational efficiency, and minimal maintenance. Each product is meticulously designed to resolve specific application challenges and deliver maximum value.

1. MAX2000® Progressive Cavity Pumps

The MAX2000® series is engineered for high-viscosity and abrasive fluid applications. These pumps are ideally suited for industries requiring gentle, low-shear pumping to preserve fluid integrity, such as environmental remediation, oilfield services, and food-grade processing.

Applications:

Sludges and slurries

Viscous liquids and food products

Drilling muds and dewatering

Key Features:

Smooth, steady flow to minimize fluid degradation

Skid-mounted for simplified transportation and setup

Unique double-seal pin joint for contamination prevention

Real-time fluid rate monitoring for precise control

Benefits:

Handles thick, particle-laden fluids with minimal clogging

Low maintenance requirements and customizable configurations

Enhances process efficiency and product quality

2. MakDaddyTM Centrifugal Pumps

Engineered for speed, durability, and simplicity, MakDaddy centrifugal pumps provide superior performance in high-flow scenarios. These pumps are essential for large-scale operations, ranging from water and chemical transfer to boiler system support.

Applications:

Chemical processing

Water treatment and distribution

Boiler feed and condenser supply

Corrosive liquid transport

Key Features:

Available in seven sizes to optimize flow and pressure requirements

Simple, low-maintenance design with fewer moving parts

Skid-mounted for rapid deployment and transport

Benefits:

Energy-efficient design reduces operational costs

Broad compatibility with diverse industrial liquids

Ideal for continuous-duty applications in harsh environments

3. 3′′ & 4′′ Super MakTM Self-Priming Pumps

The Super Mak self-priming pumps are globally recognized for their adaptability, making them suitable for a wide array of applications, including remote fieldwork, emergency fluid removal, and gas-entrained liquid transfer.

Applications:

Dewatering from tanks, sumps, or wells

Transferring liquids over long distances

Handling aerated or bubbly fluids

Marine, construction, and municipal services

Key Features:

No pre-filling required prior to startup

Integrated air separator and check valve system

Interchangeable parts with other major pump brands

Benefits:

Rapid reprime capability minimizes downtime

Reliable performance in dry-run and intermittent conditions

Proven durability in freshwater, seawater, and mud environments

A Global Leader in Fluid Handling Excellence

With over three decades of experience, PSI has cultivated a reputation for delivering innovative pumping systems that adhere to the highest industry standards. From modular designs and precision components to custom-engineered systems, PSI's solutions are tailored to maximize operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

Our mission has consistently been to provide dependable, application-specific equipment that enhances productivity and reduces operational complexity,” stated a PSI spokesperson.“With our expanded range of industrial pumps, we are better positioned to serve a broader spectrum of clients-from major energy corporations to municipal utilities-with scalable solutions that deliver tangible impact.

Serving Key International Markets with Localized Support

PSI proudly supports operations across North America, South America, the Middle East, and Asia, offering rapid-response services and equipment from its regional offices. The company's strategic expansion into territories such as Houston, Midland, and the GCC countries enables it to meet demand with efficiency, localized expertise, and globally standardized products.

Whether located domestically or internationally, PSI ensures:

Expedited delivery and setup of industrial pump systems

On-site and virtual technical support

Custom engineering services for unique operational challenges

Contact Information

For product specifications, pricing, or technical consultations, please contact the PSI team:

Process Solutions International

7519 Prairie Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77086

10908 E. Highway 191, Midland, TX 79707

Email: info@psimax2000 .com

Houston: (281) 893-4774 | Midland: (432) 305-7524

Website:

About Process Solutions International (PSI)

Founded in 1991, Process Solutions International is a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced fluid handling systems. Specializing in industrial pumps, material handling equipment, gas management systems, and cleaning and filtration solutions, PSI serves diverse industries with innovative, cost-effective, and performance-driven technologies. Backed by decades of experience and a commitment to quality, PSI is a trusted partner for mission-critical operations worldwide.

Jon Chua

Results Digital

+1 281-975-2086

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.