5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Crete, Greece


2025-06-03 02:00:53
QNA

Athens: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Tuesday off the Crete Island, in Greece.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that the earthquake occurred 85 kilometers from the city of Heraklion, at a depth of 17 kilometers.

There have been no reports of casualties or material damage due to the earthquake so far.

Greece is located in an active seismic zone, where strong earthquakes occur from time to time.

