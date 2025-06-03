Qatar, Syria Issue Joint Statement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Based on the fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Syrian Arab Republic, and based on the common aspiration to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a high-level Syrian ministerial delegation headed by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani, accompanied by seven ministers, which comes within the framework of strengthening the solid fraternal relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates conveyed the greetings of HE President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and his wishes for the State of Qatar, its government, and people, continued progress and prosperity.

HE the Syrian Minister also expressed Syria's deep appreciation for the State of Qatar's initiatives and continuous efforts in support of the reconstruction process in Syria, praising Qatar's firm stances toward supporting the Syrian people.

In turn, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir to HE the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, and His Highness's wishes for continued health and happiness for His Excellency, and for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasizing the depth of fraternal ties that unite them and their mutual commitment to strengthening and developing cooperation in various areas of common interest.

The meeting also discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy, economy, trade, finance, tourism, communications, information technology, higher education, development, and other sectors, including: Support and supply the Syrian Arab Republic with electricity the Syrian Arab Republic's debt to the World Bank, jointly by the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint financial support from the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the salaries of public sector workers in the Syrian Arab Republic for a period of three months. The Qatari side reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and supportive stances on the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as on the realization of the aspirations of its fraternal people for a dignified life and the building of a state of institutions and law. It also categorically rejected any attempts to undermine Syria's unity or undermine its national sovereignty.

For its part, the Syrian side affirmed its pride in the State of Qatar's supportive stance towards the Syrian people, praising its supportive role at various stages and reiterating the Syrian Arab Republic's commitment to the principles of respecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.