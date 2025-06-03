Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minutes Of The Board's Discount Rate Meetings On April 7, April 28, And May 8, 2025

Minutes Of The Board's Discount Rate Meetings On April 7, April 28, And May 8, 2025


2025-06-03 02:00:34
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes from its recent meetings to review and determine the discount rates provided to depository institutions through the discount window. Today's minutes cover the Board meetings that occurred on April 7, April 28, and May 8, 2025.

The Board's process for setting the discount rate is distinct from the process the Federal Open Market Committee follows in setting the target range for the federal funds rate.

For media inquiries, please e-mail [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

MENAFN03062025007934016983ID1109631740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search