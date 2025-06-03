China Gives Afghanistan 66,000 Doses Of Vaccines
KABUL (Pajhwok): China has provided 66,000 doses of influenza and meningitis vaccines in aid to Afghanistan, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry said the donation included 33,000 doses of influenza vaccine and 33,000 doses of meningitis vaccine.
Deputy Minister of Public Health, Maulvi Abdul Wali Haqqani, welcomed the contribution and emphasized the importance of effective customs management to preserve the quality of the vaccines.
A representative from China reaffirmed Beijing's continued support for Afghanistan's healthcare sector and noted that assistance would be expanded to other areas in the future.
Earlier this week, India also donated 11,000 doses of vaccines to help Afghanistan combat influenza and meningitis.
Meningitis is a serious condition involving inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It can result from bacterial, viral, fungal, parasitic, or non-infectious causes.
kk/sa
