Garage Expert Delivers Professional Car Repair And Inspection

MENAFN - News Direct) Dubai, UAE | June 03, 2025 06:59 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Dubai's fast-paced lifestyle just got a little easier for car owners. Car Garage Expert, a leading name in mobile auto care, is now offering a professional car repair and car inspection service right at customers' doorsteps, bringing the garage to wherever you are home, office, or even the roadside.

With a mission to save time, eliminate hassle, and deliver quality service, Car Garage Expert provides certified technicians equipped with the latest tools to handle everything from routine inspections to complex repairs, all without customers needing to step foot in a garage.

“We understand that people in Dubai lead incredibly busy lives,” said Mian Muhammad Fahad Malik, CEO of Car Garage Expert.“Our goal is to redefine convenience in auto care by making professional-grade car repair and inspection services available wherever our customers need them.”

Car Garage Expert also offers easy online booking, real-time technician tracking, and flexible appointment slots, making it a go-to solution for residents and businesses alike across Dubai.

About Car Garage Expert

Car Garage Expert is a Dubai-based mobile auto service provider specializing in at-home car repair, on-site car inspection, and mobile mechanic services. With a team of certified auto technicians and a strong commitment to convenience, quality car service, and transparent pricing, the company offers a wide range of car repair and maintenance services delivered directly to customers' locations. From routine car maintenance to emergency car repair at home , Car Garage Expert is transforming how vehicle servicing in Dubai is done making it faster, simpler, and more customer-focused than ever before.