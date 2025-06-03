Dubais Car Garage Expert Opens All-In-One Vehicle Service Center
Car Garage Expert, a trusted name in automotive care across the UAE, proudly announces the launch of its dedicated Mercedes Benz service center in Dubai. Designed to provide world-class maintenance, diagnostics, and repair services exclusively for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, this new facility reinforces the company's commitment to delivering precision, performance, and premium care.
Strategically located in Dubai to serve both residents and business fleets, the new center is fully equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, genuine Mercedes-Benz parts, and factory-trained technicians. From scheduled maintenance and brake services to engine overhauls and electrical diagnostics, Mercedes-Benz owners can now access dealership-quality service without the dealership price tag.
“Mercedes-Benz is a symbol of engineering excellence and luxury. Our goal is to match that excellence with every service we offer,” said Mian Muhammad Fahad Malik, CEO of Car Garage Expert.“This new specialized service center ensures that Mercedes owners receive expert care that maintains the performance, safety, and elegance of their vehicles.”
About Car Garage Expert
Car Garage Expert is a leading Mercedes service center and automotive service provider in Dubai, specializing in luxury and performance vehicle maintenance. With a focus on delivering expert care and personalized service, Car Garage Expert combines advanced technology, factory-trained technicians, and genuine parts to provide unparalleled quality across all major car brands. As a trusted Mercedes service center in Dubai, the company is committed to customer satisfaction and vehicle longevity, striving to be the city's premier choice for automotive service and repair.
