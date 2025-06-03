CONSENSUS HEALTH's ARNOLD PALLAY, MD FAAFP SELECTED AS A 2025 HEALTHCARE HERO BY NJBIZ MAGAZINE

MENAFN - News Direct) MARLTON, New Jersey | June 03, 2025 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Consensus Health , a leading New Jersey-based healthcare organization with a physician-led medical group and an Independent Physician Alliance (IPA), announced today Arnold Pallay, MD FAAFP, practicing physician and medical director, was named a 2025 Healthcare Hero by NJBIZ Magazine , a leading business journal covering New Jersey.

The Healthcare Heroes Awards program was created to recognize excellence, promote innovation and honor the efforts of individuals and organizations making a significant impact on the quality of health care throughout New Jersey. Submissions are reviewed and winners chosen by a panel of independent judges. The 2025 program recognized individuals and organizations across 10 categories.

Arnold Pallay, MD, FAAFP, Physician & Board Member, Consensus Health; Executive Medical Director, Partners In Care

For nearly 40 years, Dr. Pallay has been a practicing family physician in the Montville, New Jersey community. In fact, he serves as volunteer president of the Montville Township Board of Health. Additionally, Dr. Pallay was chosen as the population health executive medical director for Partners In Care, the oldest IPA in New Jersey. Throughout his career, Dr. Pallay also garnered distinctive expertise in connective tissue, cardiac, neurodegenerative and pharmacogenetics (practiced by only a handful nationwide), prompting patients to travel from afar after experiencing struggles in their diagnoses and care. In all these roles, Dr. Pallay influences thousands of patients' lives by assuring their top-notch quality care.

“Having been selected as a 2025 Physician of the Year by NJBIZ is an exceptional and prestigious honor I am humbled to accept. Throughout my entire career, I have dedicated my practice to caring for generations of New Jersey families, and this award speaks volumes to the commitment I chose and my effects on local patient care. I thank the judges for acknowledging me, my patients for entrusting me and the Consensus Health Medical Group team for both recognizing and nominating me,” Dr. Pallay said.

Michael Lovett, Consensus Health president and chief executive officer, added:“Dr. Pallay, one of the first physicians to join our medical group, has been impacting the health of New Jersey citizens for nearly four decades. During this time, he has excelled in his focus, always expanding his horizons to elevate care for families. All Consensus Health's colleagues extend our deepest congratulations to Dr. Pallay on this prominent recognition and thank him for his unrelenting commitment to our patients.”

NJBIZ Healthcare Heroes honorees will be recognized during an in-person awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 24th, 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, NJ. Accompanying the event will be a publication supplement highlighting their accomplishments. The supplement will be inserted into the June 30, 2025 issue of NJBIZ.

About Consensus Health

Marlton, New Jersey-based Consensus Health is a leading physician-owned and -governed medical group comprised of New Jersey-based independent primary care providers and specialty doctors. Consensus Health affords its 172 member providers across 56 practices and 69 locations clinical autonomy, which enables them to focus on the delivery of high levels of patient care within the local markets they each serve. Currently, Consensus Health provides medical care statewide throughout 18 New Jersey counties.

