New Report Reveals Alarming Impact Of Untreated Student Mental Health

62% of superintendents and educators are concerned about the impact of mental health on academic performance

DETROIT, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national report titled The Ripple Effect: The Current State of Student Mental Health in Schools exposes the profound and costly impact of untreated student mental health issues on school districts, superintendents, and special education directors across the country.

The 2025 report, based on responses from over 700 parents, educators, and school administrators, uncovers a crisis that is disrupting classrooms, exhausting budgets, and stretching school leaders to a breaking point. Among the most alarming findings: 71% of parents report their child has missed at least one day of school per month due to mental health or stress -a figure that signals serious academic and social consequences for millions of students.

"Student mental health is no longer a peripheral concern-it is now a central academic and operational crisis," the report states. 71% of superintendents cite student health as their top concern , while 62% directly connect it to declining academic performance.

For Special Education Directors , the situation is even more complex. Many mental health challenges are intertwined with developmental delays and learning differences. Yet, a shortage of trained professionals and underfunded services has left districts unable to provide adequate support, especially for students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). The result: increased behavioral disruptions, teacher burnout, and costly staff turnover , with some districts reporting replacement costs of over $20,000 per educator.

In a recent webinar presented by EdWeek, Tyra Mariani, founder of UP Advisors and former Chief of Staff for the Office of the Deputy Secretary at the Department of Education, and Dr. Michele Johnson, Senior Director of Ancillary Services for Detroit Public Schools, discussed the findings of The Ripple Effect report. Mariani pointed out that for students facing mental health issues who also require speech or occupational therapy, "the intersection of these needs can amplify difficulties in learning, communication, social integration, and self-regulation, thus causing a ripple effect in Special Education effectiveness." Without proper mental health interventions, Mariani warns that students on IEPs are at increased risk for avoidant behaviors that may further interrupt their progress in both therapy sessions and the classroom.

Compounding the crisis is a nationwide funding decline. In Michigan, per-pupil mental health funding was slashed by over 90% in the last year, leaving schools scrambling to fill critical gaps in counseling and special education services.

Despite the dire outlook, the report points to clear opportunities for intervention. Virtual therapy, social-emotional learning (SEL) programs, and creative expression outlets like art and music have been positively received by families. Notably, 80% of parents who used virtual mental health services for their children reported satisfaction -a sign that digital care could be a scalable lifeline for struggling districts. Dr. Johnson emphasized that thinking innovatively when it comes to addressing student mental health is key. "At the end of the day, our goal is to provide services. It's about thinking outside the box when it comes to meeting the needs of our end customer, which is the student. This often means utilizing virtual care resources for mental health."

The Ripple Effect report urges policymakers and school leaders to treat student mental health as a foundational part of education policy, not a side issue. "We can no longer silo mental health," the report concludes. "It is an academic issue, a budget issue, and an urgent call to action."

