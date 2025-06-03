Pridestaff Fresno, Modesto, And Visalia Offices Named Best Of Central California Staffing Agency Winners For 10Th Year

FRESNO, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is pleased to announce its Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia offices have been named Best Staffing Agencies in The Fresno Bee's 2025 Best of Central California Awards for a 10th year.

This award celebrates businesses, organizations, and professionals across Central California. Each year, The Fresno Bee readers vote online in more than 290 categories, ranging from employment agencies and real estate brokers to day spas and fine dining establishments. The contest engages the community, inviting residents to support and recognize outstanding local businesses through nominations and daily voting. The contest fosters local economic growth by encouraging consumers to engage with and support companies within the area.

"What an honor it is to win first place in the 2025 Best of Central Valley Business list," said Sean Akin, Vice-President of Branch Operations for PrideStaff Fresno and Modesto . "This award is special because nominees are selected and voted on by the people we are privileged to serve. Each vote reflects the dedication our team members show every day. They have risen to the challenges of today's recruiting market, making rewarding connections as they adapt to the changing needs of employers and job seekers. We extend our gratitude to each person who voted for us; every vote reflects the trust and satisfaction people find in working with us."

"In any challenging economy, positive client and candidate feedback is one of the best ways to know you're getting it right," stated Blanca Covarrubias, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Visalia . "In continuing Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' we bring the highest levels of service to our community. We are matching the right employers with the right job seekers. We are helping businesses grow as we help careers progress. That's important work in any economy."

"The work the PrideStaff Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia offices have been doing throughout their Central California communities continues to make us proud. To be named among the Best Staffing Agencies in The Fresno Bee's Best of Central California Awards for a 10th year is a powerful testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and the lasting value they bring to the clients and candidates they serve," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Their dedication makes them truly stand out. Congratulations to PrideStaff Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia for receiving such well-deserved recognition."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE Pridestaff, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED