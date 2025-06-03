Therap Enhances Security And Access With New SMS-Based Password Reset And Two-Factor Authentication Options

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and the broader human services sector, continues to strengthen its commitment to data protection and user empowerment. The latest security enhancement introduces SMS-based password reset and two-factor authentication (2FA) features, giving users more flexibility and control over their login experience.

Enhanced Security and Flexibility for Users and Agencies

With the addition of SMS-based options for password reset and 2FA, Therap ensures that users can maintain secure access to their accounts-even when email may not be immediately available. These enhancements are designed to provide a seamless and secure user experience while reinforcing the system's overall integrity.

Key Benefits for Provider Agencies and Users



Greater Accessibility: Users can now opt to receive password reset links and one-time passcodes (OTP) via SMS, enabling secure login and account recovery using verified mobile numbers.



Improved User Confidence: The verification process adds a layer of trust, as users are required to confirm their mobile numbers before using them for password recovery or 2FA.



Stronger Authentication: Two-factor authentication via SMS ensures only authorized users can access sensitive information, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.



Operational Transparency: Agencies can track when users configure their mobile numbers for OTP through updated activity tracking features, supporting audit readiness and oversight.

Customizable Security Settings: Agencies can choose to enable this feature by submitting a request through the Issue Tracking system, allowing them to adopt enhanced security on their own timeline.

Security Enhancement for Better Outcomes

Therap's new SMS-based security features offer more than just a convenience-they represent a step forward in safeguarding user access while maintaining compliance and user autonomy. By integrating mobile-based options into its secure platform, Therap continues to provide practical, Person-Centered solutions for the evolving needs of service providers.

Learn More

To explore more about Therap's Person-Centered care, visit:



About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Related Links:



SOURCE Therap Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED