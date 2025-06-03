Acquisition Accelerates Innovation To Drive Pharmacy Transparency And Choice In Health Marketplace

MacroHealth expands its marketplace offerings with acquisition of Foundational Pharmacy Strategies

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroHealth , a healthcare technology company offering an intelligent healthcare marketplace for health payers and their vendor partners, today announced the acquisition of Foundational Pharmacy Strategies (FPS). FPS is an organization focused on managing pharmacy drug spend and developing cost-effective pharmacy solutions for benefit advisors and employer groups. The addition of FPS expands MacroHealth's marketplace to include solutions that address pharmacy costs across both medical and pharmacy benefits.

In 2023, retail prescription drug spending in the US totaled $450 billion, marking an 11.4% increase from the previous year alone, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This acquisition will directly empower benefit advisors, consultants, health plans, and employers to optimize high-cost drugs. It will also allow these payers to optimize their PBM and carrier partnerships to achieve their strategic and financial goals while providing their members the prescriptions they need, a superior experience, and cost savings.

"We think purchasers of pharmacy solutions should expect more," said Virgil Bretz, the co-founder and CEO of MacroHealth. "This acquisition is a major step in creating a more transparent marketplace, replacing the opaque process of comparing and choosing pharmacy benefit management solutions."

Blue-chip payers leveraging MacroHealth's solutions have already realized significant savings when optimizing their medical costs and provider network strategies. On average, a health plan connected to MacroHealth experiences a 16% reduction in healthcare spend. With the addition of pharmacy benefit optimization capabilities, MacroHealth aims to deliver similar value in one of the fastest-growing areas of healthcare cost.

Joining MacroHealth, Foundational Pharmacy Strategies will scale its efforts to make pharmacy benefits more affordable. FPS will further advance its predictive analytics, continuing to assist brokers and plan sponsors to optimize the cost and quality of their pharmacy benefit offerings.

"With our country facing unsustainable pharmacy costs, it's time for a new era of end-to-end transparency," said Christine Johnston, the co-founder and president of Foundational Pharmacy Strategies. "Joining forces with MacroHealth dramatically expands our reach and amplifies our ability to deliver cost-effective pharmacy management solutions to a wider network of payers and their members. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact to lower drug costs and improve the overall healthcare experience."

With the addition of FPS, MacroHealth's marketplace now enables health plans, employers, and benefit advisors to identify opportunities to optimize pharmacy and medical spend and turn insight into action through marketplace connections.

About MacroHealth:

Trusted by leading healthcare Payers and enterprises, MacroHealth is modernizing the healthcare marketplace to measurably improve access, cost, and quality. MacroHealth's Intelligent Health Market-as-a-Service (IHMaaS) platform leverages data science and industry-standard interoperability to enable Payers and Health Market Partners to optimize and connect their unique healthcare ecosystems.

About Foundational Pharmacy Strategies:

Foundational Pharmacy Strategies, founded in 2023, reduces pharmacy costs while maintaining high-quality employer benefits. Foundational Pharmacy Strategies has been pioneering a future where the complexities of pharmacy benefit management are transformed into streamlined, cost-effective solutions accessible to every employer. FPS' vision is to empower benefit advisors with unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge tools to champion the best interests of their clients.

Media Contact:

Jeff Rusack

Media Relations Manager

KNB Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MacroHealth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED