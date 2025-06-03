ABC Extends Strategic Partnership With Fringe Benefit Group To Support Government Contractors

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Builders and Contractors today announced the renewal of its 12-year strategic partnership with Fringe Benefit Group , a leading provider of benefit solutions for government contractors, staffing companies, restaurants and retail outlets. The new three-year agreement reinforces ABC and FBG's shared commitment to supporting contractors working in the prevailing wage space and the broader government contracting market.

"For years, FBG has helped ABC members navigate the complexities of prevailing wage compliance while also attracting and retaining skilled workers," said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC. "We are proud to renew our strategic partnership and continue to drive progress in the construction industry."

This latest agreement continues the collaboration between two organizations dedicated to meeting the unique needs of merit shop contractors, powered by FBG's flagship platform, The Contractors Plan . Based in Austin, Texas, FBG helps ABC members bid more effectively on public projects while complying with government regulations and provides tailored employee benefit solutions that address compliance, cost-efficiency and administrative ease in government-funded construction projects. FBG currently serves over 500 ABC members and brokers.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with ABC and continue serving the contractors who build America," said Travis West, CEO of Fringe Benefit Group. "Our recent investments in technology, service and products will further simplify benefits administration while ensuring compliance and delivering leading service and support capabilities to ABC members nationwide."

About Fringe Benefit Group : Fringe Benefit Group has more than 40 years of experience of providing benefit solutions to government contractors, restaurants, retail and staffing companies. Through its products The Contractors Plan and The American Worker, FBG offers benefits from the nation's leading carriers and delivers a full-service suite of tools that streamline enrollment and plan administration. FBG partners with a nationwide network of brokers and agents and is known for its commitment to service, compliance expertise and technology innovation. Visit fbg , contractorsplan or theamericanworker .

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc .

For more information, contact:

Donna Reichle, ABC | [email protected]

or

Melinda Hart, PR for Fringe Benefit Group, [email protected]

SOURCE Fringe Benefit Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED