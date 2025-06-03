Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Max Stock Ltd. Announces Participation In Leading Consumer Investor Conferences


2025-06-03 01:16:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAESAREA, Israel, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced its participation in two leading consumer investor conferences.

The Company is participating in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer Talia Sessler's virtual presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet (link ) and available on Company's website at .

On June 17 and 18, 2025, the Company is participating in the Jefferies Global Consumer Conference. Talia will be hosting one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.

Investors interested in meeting with Max Stock during the Oppenheimer and Jefferies conferences should contact their respective salesperson at each investment bank.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN03062025003732001241ID1109631673

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search