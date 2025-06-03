Max Stock Ltd. Announces Participation In Leading Consumer Investor Conferences
CAESAREA, Israel, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced its participation in two leading consumer investor conferences.
The Company is participating in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer Talia Sessler's virtual presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet (link ) and available on Company's website at .
On June 17 and 18, 2025, the Company is participating in the Jefferies Global Consumer Conference. Talia will be hosting one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.
Investors interested in meeting with Max Stock during the Oppenheimer and Jefferies conferences should contact their respective salesperson at each investment bank.
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]
SOURCE Max Stock LimitedWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment