Max Stock Ltd. Announces Participation In Leading Consumer Investor Conferences

CAESAREA, Israel, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced its participation in two leading consumer investor conferences.

The Company is participating in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer Talia Sessler's virtual presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet (link ) and available on Company's website at .

On June 17 and 18, 2025, the Company is participating in the Jefferies Global Consumer Conference. Talia will be hosting one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.

Investors interested in meeting with Max Stock during the Oppenheimer and Jefferies conferences should contact their respective salesperson at each investment bank.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

