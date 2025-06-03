Camfil USA Birmingham, AL Brings Advanced HEPA & ULPA Air Filtration to Birmingham, Alabama

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Improving Indoor Air Quality in Healthcare, Research, and Commercial Spaces Across the Southeast

Birmingham, AL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As concerns around airborne contaminants continue to rise, Camfil USA, a global leader in clean air solutions, is reinforcing its commitment to public health by introducing advanced HEPA and ULPA filtration technologies to facilities across Birmingham, Alabama and the broader Southeastern region.

The latest blog from Camfil USA titled“Camfil USA Brings Advanced HEPA & ULPA Air Filtration to Birmingham, Alabama” explores how high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and ultra-low penetration air (ULPA) filters are helping local industries-including hospitals, pharmaceutical labs, cleanrooms, and commercial buildings-meet rigorous air quality and compliance standards.

“With Birmingham's growing focus on biomedical research and healthcare innovation, the need for clean, controlled air environments has never been more urgent,” said Allen Oakes, , Camfil's Air Quality Expert .“Our filtration systems are engineered not only to capture fine and ultrafine particles but to reduce airborne pathogen risks and protect sensitive equipment.”

Camfil's local support teams in Birmingham work closely with facility managers, engineers, and HVAC professionals to assess air quality challenges and implement custom solutions that align with ASHRAE, ISO, and FDA requirements.

The blog also outlines how HEPA and ULPA filters contribute to energy savings , equipment longevity , and occupant health , particularly in critical environments where air cleanliness is mission-critical.

Camfil is a global manufacturer of premium clean air solutions. For over 60 years, we've helped people breathe cleaner air by delivering high-performance filters and air quality systems for commercial, industrial, and healthcare environments. Our solutions improve productivity, reduce energy consumption, and benefit human health and the environment.

