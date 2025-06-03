Delicia Cafe & Bakery Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Pastry Shop In New Westminster, British Columbia

Sweet Treats

NEW WESTMINSTER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Pastry Shop in New Westminster, British Columbia has been awarded to Delicia Cafe & Bakery. This recognition honours Delicia Cafe & Bakery for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Delicia Cafe & Bakery is a leading pastry shop in New Westminster, British Columbia. The owners of Delicia Cafe & Bakery have over fifteen years of experience running two renowned cafes in Australia. These experienced owners and their talented team of chefs and baristas take pride in offering delicious food and beverages to their cafe customers. Some of the many delicious, baked in-house daily pastries baked at Delicia Cafe & Bakery include croissants, chocolate croissants, pistachio croissants, double baked almond croissants, raspberry danish, cherry Greek yoghurt danish, chocolate avalanche, and spinach and feta strudel. Other tasty treats include items such as white chocolate brownie cake, carrot cake, apple bars, peanut butter bars, chocolate caramel truffle cake, tiramisu cheesecake, lemon blueberry cookies, banana chocolate chip muffins, and much more. Delicia Cafe & Bakery also serves hot beverages, cold beverages, sandwiches, wraps, and gelato. Every item is made using fresh, high quality ingredients and specially crafted recipes. Delicia Cafe & Bakery has a large selection of vegan and gluten-free options. Their warm and cozy cafe is available to host personal events, parties, or business events. Proudly serving New Westminster and the surrounding communities, Delicia Cafe & Bakery is dedicated to baking delicious pastries and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Delicia Cafe & Bakery stood out as an award winning bakery. Known for its friendly team, Delicia Cafe & Bakery has earned a strong reputation within the New Westminster community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied customers. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from customers who were highly impressed by Delicia Cafe & Bakery's exceptional customer service and baked goods:“Delicia Café is hands down the best place I've been to in Vancouver. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, with a cozy interior that makes you want to stay for hours. The staff are incredibly friendly and welcoming, making you feel right at home from the moment you walk in. Their coffee is top-notch-probably the best I've had in the city-and the pastries are always fresh and delicious. Whether you're catching up with friends, working on your laptop, or just enjoying some alone time, Delicia Café is the perfect spot. I can't wait to go back."“A cozy and flavorful corner of the city! If you're looking for a place that offers great coffee, delicious desserts, and a warm, inviting atmosphere, make sure to check out this café. The interior is beautifully designed with soft lighting that creates a relaxing vibe - perfect for friendly meetups, working on your laptop, or simply taking a quiet moment for yourself. I ordered a latte, which was both beautifully presented and full of flavor, and the chocolate cake was fresh and absolutely delightful. The staff were kind and professional, which made the experience even better. All in all, this café is the kind of place you'll definitely want to visit again after your first time!"“This is our favorite local cafe! The owners are very friendly and they know how to make nice coffee, pastry and seasonal goodies. The cafe is clean, well organized, and been improving since the opening 2 years ago. We love to meet our friends there and support this local business."“I loved my experience at this warm, cozy and authentic coffee shop. Coffees are great as well as the pastries and sandwiches. I am in love with their pistachios croissant. Oh not to forget their ice creams. One of the best in town. Service was amazing. Staff are very kind and friendly."The Delicia Cafe & Bakery team offer a wide variety of delicious pastries and treats.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Delicia Cafe & Bakery, please visit the company's website .Contact:Quality Business Awards...

