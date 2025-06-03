Sidetrade joins the Euronext Tech Leaders 2025

Launched by Euronext in 2022, the Tech Leaders brings together the 110 most dynamic listed European tech companies , providing them with enhanced visibility, targeted investor access, and exclusive participation in pan-European innovation forums. Sidetrade's inclusion reflects its alignment with the criteria of the index:



A track record of building technologies with transformative impact,

A market cap above €300 million, A CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) above 20% over the last three years.

The Euronext Tech Leaders Index will be updated after markets close on Friday, 20 June 2025, with effect from Monday, 23 June 2025.

Delphine d'Amarzit, Euronext Paris Chairwoman and CEO, states: “Sidetrade's 20th anniversary of being listed coincides with the highest possible recognition of its stock market journey: its inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders, which brings together technology companies listed on Euronext that stand out for their growth and innovation. I am pleased that the stock exchange has fully played its role in supporting the growth of a company like Sidetrade, which now ranks among the most promising tech companies in Europe, thanks to the long-term vision of its founder, Olivier Novasque, and the work of its teams.”

Sidetrade's trajectory reflects a conviction that the future of enterprise finance lies in autonomous systems capable of acting intelligently in dynamic environments. Innovation is in the DNA of Sidetrade. From the outset, the company has approached AI not as a layer of enhancement, but as the engine driving systemic change.

Central to this transformation is Aimie, Sidetrade's agentic AI. Built to go beyond predictive analytics, Aimie is an autonomous agent that makes decisions, initiates actions, and adapts in real-time to optimize cash flow processes. From qualifying invoices to orchestrating engagement strategies and accelerating cash collections, Aimie scales behavior-based decision-making across a global network of over 40 million buyers. This intelligence is grounded in Sidetrade's Data Lake , the world's richest behavioral dataset for B2B transactions, encompassing more than $7.2 trillion in payment data. It is this combination of machine learning, behavioral modeling, and collaborative intelligence that positions Aimie as an operator that learns, acts, and evolves in the service of enterprise performance.

The inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment is also a tribute to Olivier Novasque's vision as founder and CEO of Sidetrade. Marking 25 years of innovation at Sidetrade, Novasque has championed a bold roadmap to move finance beyond automation and into real-time intelligent orchestration, transforming the CFO office from a reactive unit to a proactive command center.

“We are honored to join the Euronext Tech Leaders,” said Olivier Novasque, CEO and founder at Sidetrade. “At Sidetrade, we've never followed the market. We've questioned its limits and investigated how technology should overcome them. In a financial world that is growing increasingly complex by the day, we believe the real breakthrough lies in augmenting human capacity. Our technology is designed to sharpen judgment, accelerate action, and foster resilience. When machines enhance talents, organizations unlock their full potential.”





Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its new-generation agentic AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud , thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 40 million buyers worldwide. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States, and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Among them: AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, Veolia.

Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway, and Portugal. As of March 2025, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal host nearly 1,800 listed issuers with around €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

