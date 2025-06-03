Figure Skater's Legacy Becomes Maine Haven: Tessa's House Opens 16 Beds For Women In Recovery

Tessa Lee McCue, a talented Hampden figure skater whose life was claimed by addiction in 2022, pictured here during a competition that inspired her family's creation of Tessa's House.

Trauma-informed, women-only facility honoring Tessa Lee McCue's legacy and funded by a $1.1 million Maine Recovery Council grant.

WASHINGTON, ME, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Addiction remains one of the most urgent women's health crises in Maine and across the country. Women are dying not only from overdoses but from the long-term toll of substance use, diseases, trauma, suicide, and the quiet erosion of hope. Each life lost to addiction is a mother missing from her child's life, a sister who never made it home, or a friend whose absence ripples through the entire community.On Saturday, June 7, a new chapter of hope begins. Tessa Lee Libby Treatment Center, known as Tessa's House, will open its doors at 276 Razorville Road in Washington, providing sixteen residential treatment beds for women living with substance use disorder. The project was made possible by a $1.1 million grant from the Maine Recovery Council.Tessa's House honors Hampden, Maine native Tessa Lee McCue, who battled addiction for fourteen years before she died in 2022. Her family transformed grief by founding the nonprofit Tessa Lee Libby Foundation in 2023 and the farmhouse into a trauma-informed recovery haven.Carl McCue, Tessa's father and foundation board president, said:“Tessa had a wild, beautiful spirit. She could light up a room, challenge you in one breath, and make you laugh in the next. Tessa's House exists because we believe every woman fighting addiction deserves that same love and the same chance to begin again.”Debbie McCue, Tessa's mother:“My daughter never stopped loving. No matter how hard things got, she showed up with courage, kindness, and her whole heart. This home is built from our heartbreak, but it stands for healing. I hope every woman who walks through its doors feels Tessa's strength around them.”Christy Buss-a nationally known choreographer, media personality, and former artistic skating coach to Tessa-will travel from California to deliver remarks. As a member of the Buss family, known for their legacy in sports and entertainment, her presence reflects the national reach of Tessa's story and the deep personal impact she made."I have known the heartbreak of watching someone you love battle addiction," said Christy Buss, Tessa's former artistic skating coach and mentor. "Tessa had a fire in her soul and a heart that never stopped giving. This house turns that love into something lasting."Governor Janet Mills and Christy Buss are scheduled to deliver remarks during the opening ceremony.Sydney Patten, a classically trained pianist, composer, and climate advocate, will perform classical and original pieces.Executive Director, Merrilee Dahm Larsen, MBA, LCPC, CCS, a therapist and program director, brings more than 20 years of experience in women-centered behavioral health programs and will oversee daily operations.“Our trauma-informed model pairs therapeutic oversight with peer mentorship, recovery skills, and family reintegration, so women leave with practical tools for lifelong sobriety. We utilize evidence-based models, peer models, and adjunct therapies such as nature therapy, art therapy, mindfulness, and horticultural therapy to offer many pathways to their recovery journey,” said Merrilee Dahm Larsen, MBA, LCPC, CCS, Executive Director of the Tessa Lee Libby Foundation.Facility Highlights:4,000-square-foot farmhouse-styled recovery center16-bed residential treatment center for womenOutdoor areas for reflection, gardening, and walkingClinical assessments required before admissionTessa's House accepts MaineCare and most private insurersStaff includes peer recovery specialists and individuals in long-term recoveryStaffed 24/7 by medical director, nurse practitioner, licensed clinical substance-use counselors, clinicians, a clinical supervisor, and peer mentorsThe foundation will publish audited financial statements and program outcomes annually to ensure transparency and accountability.About the Tessa Lee Libby Foundation:The Tessa Lee Libby Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2023 to expand treatment access for women with substance use disorder in Maine. Guided by prevention, dignity, and community reintegration, the foundation provides residential care, peer support, and advocacy for solutions to addiction.

