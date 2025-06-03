Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial dispensing system and equipment market size is presenting a robust track record of growth. From a valuation of $16.42 billion in 2024, the market is set to escalate to $17.67 billion in 2025, embodying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This growth trajectory during the historic period is traced to factors such as increased automation in manufacturing processes, stringent quality and compliance standards, surge in the electronics manufacturing industry, augmented use of adhesives and sealants, and the need for faster production cycles.

What Is Expected For The Future Of The Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Market?

Current projections indicate that the industrial dispensing system and equipment market will maintain a strong growth momentum in the forthcoming years. Analysts predict the market to touch a mark of $23.62 billion by 2029, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. Factors shaping the forecast period's growth projection encompass a focus on lightweight materials in aerospace, increased adoption in renewable energy manufacturing, rising demand for consumer electronics, and a shift towards high-performance coatings.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Future Growth Of The Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Market?

The aggregate growth trajectory of the industrial dispensing system and equipment market is projected to draw significant momentum from the escalating demand in chemical industries. The chemical industry encompasses several companies that produce industrial chemicals. In such an environment, dispensing systems are anticipated to play pivotal role in managing and monitoring chemical consumption. This operational importance of dispensing systems in the chemical industry is expected to catalyze the market's growth trend going forward.

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Market?

Several leading companies are presently navigating the landscape of the industrial dispensing system and equipment market. These include Automation Alternatives Inc., Dymax Corporation, Fisnar Inc., GDP Global, Graco Inc., Hernon Manufacturing Inc., IMI Cornelius Inc., Franklin Fueling System, and Techcon Systems Inc., amongst others.

What Trends Are Major Companies Focusing On In The Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Market?

In a bid to stay competitive and drive market revenues, major companies operating in the industrial dispensing systems and equipment market are vested in the introduction of innovative products. One such example is the development of a high-speed dispensing system. This precision technology is engineered for accurately and rapidly dispensing liquids, adhesives, or other substances in various manufacturing and industrial settings.

What Are Some Subsegments And Segments In The Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Market?

The industrial dispensing system and equipment market report makes an in-depth exploration into the various market segments and subsegments:

1 By Product Type: Glue And Sealant Dispensing Systems, Liquid Material Dispensers, Powder Product Dispensers

2 By Operational Type: Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic

3 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4 By End-User: Automotive, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

Furthermore, the report explored subsegments such as:

1 By Glue And Sealant Dispensing Systems: Manual Dispensing Systems, Automated Dispensing Systems, Hot Melt Dispensing Systems

2 By Liquid Material Dispensers: Piston Pumps, peristaltic pumps, Gear Pumps

3 By Powder Product Dispensers: Volumetric Dispensers, Gravimetric Dispensers, Auger Fillers

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Industrial Dispensing System And Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America took the spotlight as the largest geographical region in the industrial dispensing system and equipment market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to see the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period. The industrial dispensing system and equipment market report goes into detailed analysis for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa regions.

