Free Beer At Seaworld Orlando This Summer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Orlando is offering FREE ice-cold beer* just in time for warmer days ahead. Guests 21+ can enjoy one complimentary draft beer per visit at the Waterway Grill Patio. Pass Members can raise their glasses twice, with two free draft beers per day. Available daily from 12 p.m. to one hour before park close, this limited-time offer is the perfect way to relax and refresh while taking in the park's coasters, animal encounters and live entertainment.

The refreshing deals continue with Happy Hour specials at select locations:



Flamecraft Bar : Sunday through Friday (excluding Saturdays), from park open to 4 p.m. – buy one full-priced draft beer or frozen cocktail, get a second for just $5. Glacier and Waterway Bars : Every Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to park close – buy one full-priced draft beer or cocktail, get a second for just $5.

A sea of excitement awaits at SeaWorld Orlando during the Summer Spectacular celebration, including an all-new drone show, all-new live entertainment and now open Expedition Odyssey.

Summer Line-Up at SeaWorld Orlando:



NOW OPEN Expedition Odyssey: This first-of-its-kind in the world attraction that combines cutting-edge ride technology, breathtaking all-real-world footage and close-up encounters with Arctic wildlife to deliver the most immersive, multi-sensory Arctic flying theater experience ever created. As guests disembark from the ride, the breathtaking adventure continues with face-to-face and up-close encounters with real Arctic animals, including beluga whales, seals and walruses.

ALL-NEW FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND AT SEAWORLD Drone Show + Ignite Fireworks Spectacular: Starting in June, end the night with an unforgettable spectacle as hundreds of drones light up the sky in perfect sync with the electrifying anthem "Feeling Electric." As the music pulses through the air, the night sky transforms into an ocean-inspired dreamscape, with vibrant waves, glowing sea creatures and bursts of color rippling above in a mesmerizing aerial display. Just when it seems complete, the drones transition into glowing "fireflies," seamlessly leading into the park's signature Ignite fireworks show over SeaWorld's central lake. It's more than a finale-it's a sky-dancing celebration of the sea like never before.

ALL-NEW Hydro Surge: A pulse-pounding cirque spectacular where the power of the ocean meets industrial grit. Guests will be swept away by fierce acrobatics, dynamic dancers and a powerhouse drummer in this exhilarating new show at Nautilus Theater.

ALL-NEW Baby Shark's Big Celebration (June 30–Sept. 2): To celebrate 10 years of global success, Pinkfong and Baby Shark are making waves at SeaWorld Orlando. Guests can enjoy an all-new mini live show, meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, themed treats and more.

FAN-FAVORITE Shamu & Crew Parade: Back by popular demand after its debut during SeaWorld's 60th anniversary, this colorful parade features beloved characters, including Shamu and Crew in a festive, high-energy celebration.

FAN-FAVORITE Rescue Tails: This inspiring live show at Seaport Theater highlights the importance of conservation and shares heartwarming stories of real animal rescues.

FAN-FAVORITE Club SeaGlow: The party continues into the night with lights, music and dancing at Bayside Stadium. FAN-FAVORITE Bands, Brew & BBQ (Weekends, July 5–Aug. 24): Enjoy sizzling barbecue, live music performances and ice-cold brews at this craveable event, all surrounded by world-class rides and unforgettable animal presentations.

For a full schedule of events and daily updates, visit SeaWorldOrlando .

*Complimentary beer offer valid for guests 21 years of age or older with valid ID. Limit one 7 oz. beer per guest, per day. Pass Members may receive up to two 7 oz. beers per day.

Best Way to Play

One of the best ways for guests to enjoy all that SeaWorld has to offer this summer is with a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass. Now and for a limited time, guests who purchase an Annual Pass receive a FREE upgrade to the next pass tier . With an Annual Pass , guests will also enjoy unlimited visits and special benefits like FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Some restrictions and block out dates apply. Another way to enjoy all that SeaWorld Orlando has to offer is with a 2025 Fun Card , which offers park admission through December 31, 2025, for the unbeatable low price of $139.99, less than the price of a single day ticket. Fun Card guests will also have admission to SeaWorld Orlando for a full calendar year to experience thrilling rides, amazing animal encounters and energizing entertainment while also getting the opportunity to be part of all the seasonal events happening in 2025. Annual Passes and Fun Cards can be purchased at SeaWorldOrlando .

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 42,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS ) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.

