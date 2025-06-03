CHEERS TO 54 YEARS: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES WEEK OF WOW SALE WITH UP TO 50 PERCENT OFF FARES, A CRUISE GIVEAWAY, AND TRAVEL DEALS

Rapid Rewards® Credit Cardmembers can also earn more points on purchases between June 3 and June 9, 2025

DALLAS, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) is celebrating its birthday month in a big way-by showing love to its Customers with a week of special travel deals. The airline's Week of WOW offers up to 50% off base fares with the code WOWZERS , along with promotions on cruises, hotels, and car rentals. Existing Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cardmembers can also earn up to 10X total Rapid Rewards® points to accelerate their way toward receiving a Companion Pass®.

"This month, we're celebrating 54 years of connecting People to what's important in their lives," said Jennifer Bridie , Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines®. "The Week of WOW offers everything you need to plan the perfect trip, along with more opportunities to earn Rapid Rewards points for future travel. We can't wait to spend another year doing what we love most-delivering Legendary Hospitality to our Customers."

Epic Daily Deals

Customers can shop for promotions on fares, cruises, hotels, rental cars, and more at Southwest®.



Base Fares: Between June 3 and June 5, 2025, Customers can save up to 50% off base fares with code WOWZERS on select continental U.S. flights for travel from August 12 to December 17, 2025.1

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards from Chase: From June 3 through June 9, 2025, Cardmembers can earn 10 points total per $1 spent on Southwest purchases with a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card, on up to a $500 spend. Plus, points count toward the coveted Companion Pass®.2

Cruises: Between June 2 and July 31, 2025, Customers can enter for a chance to win a grand prize of 500K Rapid Rewards Points and a Carnival Cruise for two or a first prize of 100K Rapid Rewards Points. Visit southwestcruises/sweepstakes to enter.3

Hotels: From June 3 to June 9, 2025, Customers can earn 5X points on a minimum three-night stay or save 5,000 additional points on a three-night or more stay booked with points.4 Rental Cars: For reservations made from June 3 to June 9, 2025, Customers can save up to 30% on Dollar rental cars and earn 1,200 Rapid Rewards points on two or more days of rentals.5

Use codeby June 5, 2025, for select continental U.S. flights between August 12 and December 17, 2025. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackouts apply. Seats/days/markets limited. Discount applied to pre-government taxes/fees. Additional fees may apply. See full terms and conditions here.To be eligible for this bonus offer, you must register between June 3, 2025, 12:01 a.m. ET and June 9, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Promotional Period"). During the Promotional Period, you will earn a total of ten points for each $1 spent with any Rapid Rewards® Credit Card, on up to $500.00 in total purchases, made directly with Southwest Airlines®. Eligible purchases include flight, inflight, Southwest® gift card, Southwest Vacations® or Getaways by SouthwestTM packages. ("Qualifying Purchases"). Other Southwest Airlines related purchases, such as Southwest Cruises, Southwest Charters, and Southwest Cargo® are excluded. That's eight bonus points on top of the two points already earned on Qualifying Purchases made with the Rapid Rewards Plus or Employee Credit Cards. Or seven bonus points on top of the three points already earned on Qualifying Purchases made with a Rapid Rewards Priority or Premier Credit Card. Or six bonus points on top of the four points already earned on Qualifying Purchases made with a Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card. Or nine bonus points for purchases made with any remaining Rapid Rewards Credit Cards. Only Qualifying Purchases made during the Promotional period, with a Rapid Rewards Credit Card by you or an authorized user of the account will be eligible for this offer. The bonus points will count toward Companion Pass® but will not count towards A-List or A-List Preferred qualification. Please allow up to eight weeks after the end of the Promotional Period for bonus points to post to your Rapid Rewards account. To qualify for this bonus offer, account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. This bonus offer is nontransferable and applies only to the account of the primary Cardmember referenced in this offer. All Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards are eligible. Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus points will post directly to your Southwest Rapid Rewards account and will not appear on your credit card statement. To qualify for this bonus offer, Rapid Rewards Credit Card account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. Companion Pass qualifying points are earned from qualifying revenue flights booked through Southwest, points earned on Rapid Rewards Credit Cards, and base points earned from Rapid Rewards partners. The following do not count as Companion Pass qualifying points: purchased points; Rapid Rewards points transferred between Members; points converted from hotel and car loyalty programs, e-Rewards®, Valued Opinions, and Diners Club®; points earned from Rapid Rewards program enrollment; tier bonus points; flight bonus points; and partner bonus points (with the exception of the Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase). No points nor tier or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion when flying on a Companion Pass reservation. Points earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase are not available for redemption or qualification for Companion Pass status until they are posted on your billing statement and posted to your Rapid Rewards account. Only points posted on your billing statements and posted to your Rapid Rewards account during the same calendar year are available for qualification for Companion Pass status. For example, if you make a purchase after your December billing statement cycle date, the points on those purchases will not count toward Companion Pass status in the year the purchase was made; they will appear on your January billing statement and post to your Rapid Rewards account in January. The Contactless Symbol and Contactless Indicator are trademarks owned by and used with the permission of EMVCo, LLC. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest/rrterms .Open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska) age 21 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of prize: (1) Grand Prize: 500,000 Rapid Rewards® points subject to all their Terms and Conditions and a $5,000 cruise voucher good atvalid for cruise travel for two (2) on Carnival® Cruise Lines. ARV: $20,000; (5) First Prizes: 100,000 Rapid Rewards® points, subject to all their Terms and Conditions. ARV: $3,000. View complete details and how to enter here .This offer is limited to reservations made on the SouthwestHotels website during the booking period between 12:01 a.m. CT June 3, 2025 and 11:59 p.m. CT June 9, 2025. The promotion offers a 5,000 Southwest Rapid Rewardspoints discount per transaction, and only on transactions paid 100 percent with points on your hotel redemption during the booking period, and check-out is on or before November 30, 2025, and must be a minimum of three nights. Promotional offers cannot be applied to existing bookings or retroactively applied to bookings not made using the link above during the booking period. Promotional offers cannot be combined with any other bonuses or offers. To redeem points on hotels via the Southwest Hotels website . Members must log into their Rapid Rewardsaccount. This promotional offer doesn't apply if the hotel reservation is totally or partially canceled. The Rapid Rewards Member must complete the stay as it was originally made in the reservation. For date changes, if refundable, the Customer must cancel the reservation and rebook during the booking period. If the new reservation is made outside the booking period or doesn't comply with the terms of this offer, the Rapid Rewards Member will not be eligible for the 5,000 Rapid Rewards points discount. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest/rrterms .Valid for bookings from June 3 to June 9 and vehicle pick-up through November 30, 2025, at participating Dollar airport locations. Taxes and fees excluded. Terms and exclusions apply. View full terms here . Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest/rrterms .

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 71,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest/citizenship .

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2024Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2025

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

