Allstate And Tyler Adams Unveil Mini-Pitch For Youth In Philadelphia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) More than 75 children, ages 9 to 12, participated in a youth clinic led by grassroots partner Black Star, a national community platform focused on accelerating the growth and visibility of Black soccer players, coaches and fans.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, Allstate is proud to support initiatives that create safer spaces and more opportunities for young athletes to thrive," said Elizabeth Brady, executive vice president and chief marketing, customer and communications officer at Allstate. "This mini-pitch is more than just a place to play, it's a foundation for building stronger, more connected communities."

The event featured a block party with local food trucks, a DJ, inflatable soccer games and an appearance by Adams, who participated in the unveiling and engaged with youth and families throughout the day. The Philadelphia-area pitch is the second installation in a three-year partnership between Allstate and Adams, who are donating one mini-pitch annually to underserved communities across the country. The first was unveiled in 2024 at Fisher Academy in Detroit.

Mini-pitches are hard-court surfaces designed for both pickup and organized play and have proven to be powerful tools in helping kids stay active, improving public safety and providing accessible, permanent spaces to grow the game.

"Partnering with Allstate to create this mini-pitch means a lot to me, not just because it's about soccer, but because it's about access," said Adams. "Growing up, I didn't always have facilities like this. So being able to give kids in communities like Yeadon a safe place to play, grow and dream - that's what it's all about."

"We are thrilled to continue our work with Tyler and Allstate to bring mini-pitches to more communities across the country," said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "Tyler is committed to ensuring that more young people have safe places to play the game. We are delighted to help bring this project to fruition and we know that it will have a positive impact on children for years to come."

Black Star, a national community platform focused on accelerating the growth and visibility of Black soccer players, coaches and fans, helped lead the clinic and community outreach for the event.

"This partnership with Allstate and Tyler is a step forward in ensuring soccer is accessible, inclusive and inspiring for all youth, no matter where they come from," said Patrick Rose, director, Black Star and cultural marketing at For Soccer. "By activating in communities like Yeadon, we're investing in long-term development and opportunity for generations to come."

About Allstate:

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL ) protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit .

About The U.S. Soccer Foundation:

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities with access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Black Star

Black Star is the leading fan engagement brand driving soccer's growth in Black American communities at the intersection of soccer, lifestyle, and culture. We provide access to development pathways and cultivate soccer culture through real-world and digital experiences. Our programming and offerings include: player experiences, content, fan events, merchandise, and advocacy initiatives. Black Star is backed by For Soccer, the preeminent soccer marketing, media, and experiences company in North America, bound by shared vision for the growth of the sport. For more information, visit .

National Media Contacts:

Allstate Media Team

847.402.5600

[email protected]

SOURCE Allstate