'The Minors Just Got Major:' Dialed In Puts Minor Cannabinoids In The Spotlight With Its New Innovation Suite

DENVER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dialed In Gummies , one of Colorado's most respected names in solventless cannabis edibles, is launching a brand new suite of rosin-powered formulations that showcase minor cannabinoids. Compounds like CBG, CBC, and THCV, once seen as supporting players-now take the lead in blends designed for calm, clarity, sleep, and focus. Each product is made with full-spectrum rosin that preserves flavor and potency without compromise. The new suite includes a high-CBD gummy for relaxation, a CBG-forward option for daytime clarity, a fast-acting sleep formula with CBN, and an energizing mix of THCV and CBC to keep you sharp without the jitters.

“Too often the focus is on THC, but cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, and THCV each offer something distinct,” said Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In Gummies.“With the Innovation Suite, we've built blends around what these compounds actually do-whether that's helping you stay focused, wind down, or sleep better. And by pairing them with solventless rosin, we keep the experience clean and true to the plant.”

The Innovation product line includes:

Dialed In Sleep 1:1:1 (5mg THC : 5mg CBD : 5mg CBN) – A nano-emulsified blend designed for sleep support, this trifecta of cannabinoids helps consumers wind down naturally and rest deeply.

Dialed In Focus 1:1:1 (5mg THC : 5mg THCV : 5mg CBC) – Created for active days, this energizing blend uses THCV and CBC to elevate mood, suppress appetite, and sharpen focus.

Dialed In 2:1 (20mg CBG : 10mg THC) – Designed for daytime use, this combo pairs 20mg of CBG with 10mg of THC to promote focus and calm, without sedation. CBG is increasingly favored for its gut-friendly and clear-headed benefits.

Dialed In 5:1 (50mg CBD : 10mg THC) – With 50mg of CBD and 10mg of THC per gummy, this formulation delivers a calming effect without overpowering psychoactivity. Ideal for relaxing the body and clearing the mind after a long day.

Dialed In Gummies are made in small batches using solventless extraction methods that preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. The results: flavorful, fast-acting edibles crafted without the use of harsh chemicals. All products are gluten-free, low in sugar, and formulated with premium ingredients that appeal to both wellness-minded and experienced consumers.

Colorado residents can find Dialed In products online or at their local dispensary.

Dialed In Gummies

Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from strain-specific collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In Gummies offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.

