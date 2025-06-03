DAY OF ACTION & PRESS CONFERENCE

Starving Palestinians walking over 15km in danger zones to receive the so called aid

A Palestinian girl tries to escape the fire after a school was bombed while they were sleeping.

Doctors to Deliver a Prescription to Congress: End the Forced Starvation of Civilians–Open all Corridors for Humanitarian Aid.

- Dr. Nidal JboorWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Doctors to Deliver a Prescription to Congress: End the Forced Starvation of Civilians–Open all Corridors for Humanitarian Aid.With Over 600 Days of Genocide and Forced Starvation Devastating Gaza Under Israel's Ongoing Blockade and Former Biden State Dept. Spokes Admitting that Israel“Without Doubt” Committed War Crimes, US Doctors to Warn Congress: Voters are Shifting, America's Reputation and Legal Risks are Mounting, and History Will Judge Your ComplicityWHAT: Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) will lead a national delegation of U.S. physicians and constituents to Capitol Hill. Together, they will deliver a formal Prescription to End Genocide-demanding an immediate end to U.S. military funding and weapons transfers to Israel.WHEN: Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12:30pm (Hill meetings: 9:30am-5pm)WHERE: Hart Senate Office Building Main LobbyLIVESTREAM LINK: Register for the Zoom link hereWHO:Members of Doctors Against GenocideU.S. health professionals and constituentsDoctors who returned from Gaza with testimonies.Members of the Jewish Voices for Peace (JPV) Health CouncilMEDIA CONTACTS: Dr. Nidal Jboor, ...; Gur Tsabar, ..., 347.248.1390 cellAs Gaza descends into engineered famine and medical collapse, Doctors Against Genocide are taking the fight for life and justice to the heart of U.S. power. On June 4, a delegation including doctors recently returned from Gaza will deliver a Prescription to End Genocide to lawmakers-demanding Congress act now to halt the flow of U.S. dollars fueling mass civilian starvation and slaughter.Their message is clear and urgent: Stop funding genocide. Stop starving children.Demands for Congress:Support S.Res 224 calling for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to address the needs of civilians in Gaza.Enforce UNSCR 2286 (2016) and Geneva Conventions: Stop all attacks on healthcare infrastructure; prosecute violators.End all U.S. offensive military aid and weapons transfers to Israel being used against civilians.This action, led by Doctors Against Genocide, unites medical professionals from diverse backgrounds in a single call, compelled by their oath to save lives: Congress must end the role that American weapons, funding, and political support are playing in the unfolding genocide and forced starvation in Gaza.Recent Tragedy at US-Backed Aid SiteThe so-called“Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”-administered by Israel and the United States and managed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG)-has failed to deliver aid safely, effectively, and without exposing civilians to further harm. On June 1st, Israeli forces opened fire on civilians seeking food near a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Rafah, killing at least 31 Palestinians and injuring more than 170, according to witnesses and health officials. The following day, June 2nd, another 27 Palestinians were killed and over 200 hungry civilians were injured under similar conditions. These repeated attacks underscore the deadly consequences of current U.S. policy, as Gaza has become a daily death trap for starving Palestinians-reminiscent of the failed, Biden-led pier project. The resignation of two top GHF officials, including Executive Director Jake Wood, highlights growing internal dissent and ethical concerns about the Foundation's complicity in a militarized aid operation that continues to cost innocent lives.Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme, put it plainly: "It's a tragedy. And what we need right now is an immediate ceasefire, complete, unfettered access... If we don't do that, it's going to be a humanitarian catastrophe... like none other.”The world is watching. Voters are shifting. America's reputation–and the lives of countless civilians–depends on what Congress does next.“Children in Gaza are being starved and bombed while food and medicine sit just five miles away. One phone call from the President could save millions. Bread Not Bombs. Let The Children Eat” said Dr. Nidal Jboor, co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide.BACKGROUNDOver 55,000 Palestinians have been killed-the vast majority civilians, many children.2.3 million people in Gaza are starving, with aid convoys blocked.On March 20th, 2005, a UN humanitarian chief said that 14,000 babies in Gaza were at risk of imminent death if aid did not reach Gaza immediately.U.S.-supplied bombs have struck hospitals, UN shelters, churches, and refugee camps.Since 2000, the U.S. has provided over $300 billion in military aid to Israel-with virtually no enforcement of restrictions.Medical teams on the ground report mass amputations, starvation, and system-wide collapse of health infrastructure.Doctors Against Genocide urges Congress to act-not simply out of conscience, but out of foresight. The cost of complicity will be political, economic, legal, and moral.According to the IPC Report, released on May 12, the entire population of Gaza is projected to face acute food insecurity at Crisis levels or worse (IPC Phase 3+), including 470,000 people (22%) in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), over 1 million (54%) in Emergency (IPC phase 4), and 500,000 (24%) in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). This represents a sharp deterioration from earlier assessments, with 93% of Palestinians in Gaza (1.95 million people) already suffering severe hunger as of April-May 2025.

Nidal Jboor

Doctors Against Genocide

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.