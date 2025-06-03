Urban Essentials Launches Seamless Nude-Toned Loungewear For Every Skin Tone

LOGO

Urban Essentials Seamless Bra and Bottoms

New inclusive brand empowers women to feel seen, supported, and stylish with wire-free, skin-tone-matching basics for every body.

- Cory Jones

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Essentials, a rising inclusive fashion brand, is proud to announce the official launch of its first seamless loungewear collection: a curated line of wire-free bras, buttery-soft bodysuits, and neutral-toned basics crafted for diverse skin tones and everyday comfort.

In an industry dominated by limited shade ranges and unrealistic body ideals, Urban Essentials sets a new standard by offering real comfort for real women. The collection features five inclusive nude tones, adaptive stretch materials, and silhouette-smoothing designs that blend naturally under clothing - or shine solo as statement essentials.

“We didn't want to just sell seamless bras - we wanted to solve a problem,” says Jones, founder of Urban Essentials.“No wires, no digging seams, no guessing between beige and 'almost your tone.' Our pieces are built for movement, softness, and confidence - for every kind of body.”

Designed with input from a diverse community of wearers and inspired by the ease of brands like SKIMS and Knix, Urban Essentials bridges fashion and function. Whether it's a lounge day, Zoom meeting, or airport dash, the brand's lightweight pieces move with the wearer while offering light support and flattering compression.

The debut collection is now available exclusively at , with styles ranging from XS to 3XL.

About Urban Essentials

Urban Essentials is a California-based loungewear brand focused on seamless, inclusive, and nude-toned everyday apparel for modern women. Built on the belief that comfort is power, the brand delivers premium-quality basics that celebrate every body in its truest tone.

