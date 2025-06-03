Continuing Professional Development In Eye Care

Paradigm Medical Communications Logo

Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Announce the Continuation of Their Strategic Partnership in Eye Care

PARADIGM MEDICAL COMMUNICATIONS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC (Paradigm) is proud to announce the continuation of a strategic partnership with the American Academy of Ophthalmology (the Academy), formed in 2023 as a significant step forward in advancing independent medical education, innovation, and excellence in vision care.

This collaboration brings together two leading organizations in eye health with a shared mission: To enhance professional development, support continuing medical education (CME), and improve patient outcomes across the field of ophthalmology and its subspecialties.

“Together, we recognize the value and importance of collaborative educational initiatives to expand and enhance the practice of eye care management in clinical medicine,” said Will Riley, Managing Partner, and Scott Scire, Vice President of Collaborative Partnerships at Paradigm.“By working jointly, the Academy and Paradigm design and implement strategic, impactful curricula, leveraging our combined strengths in clinical content and instructional design to deliver meaningful education for Academy members.”

“The Academy's commitment to educational excellence aligns perfectly with Paradigm's mission to deliver high-impact, evidence-based learning experiences. Together, we look forward to creating new educational opportunities for eye care professionals and making a measurable difference in patient care,” they stated.

Since its inception in 2023, the partnership has designed and delivered curriculum-based, CME-certified learning initiatives in diabetic macular edema, glaucoma, and neovascular age-related macular degeneration. These initiatives are designed to enrich learning at every level of practice, from early-career professionals to experienced specialists. In addition, the partnership is expanding into other areas of eye care, including dry eye disease, cataract surgery, intraocular lens and retinal vein occlusion.

Paradigm and the Academy are continuing to design and implement grant-supported, independent professional education, based on need, with measurable impact on healthcare, with more announcements forthcoming.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.

About Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC

Paradigm is a multiple award-winning medical education company committed to delivering innovative, certified educational initiatives for healthcare professionals. The company is recognized for developing activities that bridge clinical practice gaps and advance evidence-based care. Paradigm is accredited with Commendation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide CME for physicians and maintains a strong focus on measurable impact and continuous improvement.

