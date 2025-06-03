The Great Divide Revive Old Sentiments On New Single 'Yesterday Road' Recorded Live At Boys From Oklahoma Concert

The Great Divide at sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium

- Mike McClureSTILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On June 9th, The Great Divide will release their new single“Yesterday Road” recorded live at the Boys From Oklahoma concert series. This track comes on the heels of their five #1 singles streak off the album Providence , their first album together in 20 years. The song will be available on all streaming platforms and anywhere music is sold.They have been called everything from pioneers to godfathers to kings by their peers, though they themselves prefer to be called“uncles.” No matter what endearment is argued to be the most accurate when describing The Great Divide, what is never argued is their distinction as one of the seminal bands whose music represents some of the fundamental nutrients responsible for the hearty root system of the Red Dirt music genre. Cody Canada, frontman for Cross Canadian Ragweed, stated it unequivocally as he introduced the band to the crowd of 55,000 fans at the Boys From Oklahoma concert series at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma,“If it wasn't for these guys, none of us would be here.” The four sold-out stadium shows in the birthplace of Red Dirt music featured icons of the genre including Cross Canadian Ragweed, The Great Divide, Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Boland and The Stragglers and Stoney LaRue. Over 180,000 fans poured into Stillwater for a reunion celebration that quickly became the most historic event in the town's history. The Great Divide played several momentous sets; their specific brand of nostalgia caught in time with every single person hanging on every single note. The band was also honored by the state itself with an induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame during the concert series along with Cross Canadian Ragweed, Stoney LaRue, and Jason Boland & The Stragglers.“There wasn't a moment spent on that stage when everyone involved wasn't absolutely mind-blown and smiling. How could you not be? Especially in the town of Stillwater where Red Dirt music began. From our beginnings at the Wormy Dog Saloon, hauling our gear up two flights of stairs and playing on the dance floor to a sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium. I think of all the miles each band collectively logged out on the road taking our music to any town that would have us, then seeing it all come home. Just glorious really.” -Mike McClure“Yesterday Road” was first recorded and released on the band's 1999 album Revolutions on Atlantic Records. Produced by Lloyd Maines (Jerry Jeff Walker, Joe Ely, Robert Earl Keen, James McMurtry), the album was the first to introduce the Red Dirt music genre to mainstream audiences paving the road to international attention for the slew of bands/artists that have come after them. After a long break, the band reformed in 2011 with all original members, and with the inclusion of Bryce Conway on keyboards. In 2023 they released Providence, an album that picked up perfectly where the band left off garnering five consecutive #1 hit singles on the Texas music chart. In fact, the Divide has never enjoyed more success and accolades than they are now. Their second single "Good Side" was recognized as the Texas County Music Association's single of the year for 2023, the same year The Great Divide was recognized as the band of the year. In 2024 they took home Entertainer of the Year. They also made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry in the summer of 2024 and followed that up with a performance at the legendary Ryman Auditorium by invite from young music phenom Wyatt Flores who cited The Great Divide as the band who acted as a mentor to him in a New York Times interview. The significant music contribution of The Great Divide spans generations from all the way back in 1992 when the band formed, all the way to 2025, and counting. There is a whole new generation of music fans that are discovering the music of The Great Divide as evidenced by the traffic at their live shows and the traffic on their Spotify page including the original recording of“Yesterday Road” that now has 3 million streams.

"Yesterday Road" by The Great Divide

