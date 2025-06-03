Hartzell Extends Warranty On Raisbeck Stcs For New King Air Propellers To Industry Leading 6 Years / 4,000 Hours

- Hartzell Propeller Vice President, Sales and Marketing Jon StoyPIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hartzell Propeller, a Signia Aerospace Company and a global leader in advanced propeller design and manufacturing, has extended the propeller service warranty on newly purchased Raisbeck Engineering STC performance upgrade packages equipped with new Hartzell props for King Air aircraft.The updated coverage now provides an industry-leading warranty through first overhaul at 6 years or 4,000 flight hours, whichever occurs first, up from the previous standard of 1 year / 1,000 hours for aluminum propellers and 3 years / 3,000 hours for composite propellers.This new warranty extension applies to Raisbeck STC upgrades with Hartzell Propellers across a wide range of King Air models. It covers all Raisbeck configurations, including the original power props, the 4-blade swept aluminum propellers, and the advanced 5-blade composite propellers for the 200 and 300 series aircraft.Raisbeck performance upgrade options span both Hartzell's 4-blade aluminum and 5-blade composite propeller configurations, offering operators top-tier reliability and performance, backed by best-in-class warranty protection through first overhaul. Raisbeck customers can pair this new warranty extension with Hartzell Service Center's standard warranty to add an additional 2 years / 2,000 hours, when the overhaul is completed at a Hartzell MRO Service Facility.“This warranty enhancement is a testament to the confidence Hartzell has in our propeller technology and manufacturing processes,” said Hartzell Propeller Vice President, Sales and Marketing Jon Stoy.“We are proud to support Raisbeck King Air operators with unmatched reliability, value, and now the longest warranty in the industry for STC propeller upgrades. It's another step in delivering total propeller support through Hartzell Propeller and Raisbeck Engineering.”Gregory Davis, President of Raisbeck Engineering, said,“Our work with Hartzell Propeller continues to deliver exceptional upgrades for the King Air fleet. This greatly extended warranty reflects our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Operators can fly with even greater peace of mind knowing their investment is protected through first overhaul and beyond.”All Hartzell propellers are manufactured in Piqua, Ohio, and supported through the company's extensive global network of service centers. Strategically located throughout the world, Hartzell's Recommended Service Facilities and MRO Service Facilities provide owners and operators easy access to a repair center.For more information about Raisbeck Engineering's STC propeller upgrades and Hartzell's warranty programs, visit and .About Raisbeck Engineering Inc.Raisbeck Engineering is a renowned leader in aircraft performance improvements. With a rich history of innovation, Raisbeck Engineering develops and certifies modifications for a wide range of aircraft, enhancing their capabilities, efficiency, and overall performance. For more information, please visit .About Hartzell PropellerHartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit .About Signia AerospaceSignia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit .

