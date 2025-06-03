Captivateiq Introduces Guided Plan Builder To Make Commission Plan Management Faster And Easier

New no-code experience eliminates the tradeoff between flexibility and ease for incentive compensation teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , a leading sales performance management solution, today announced the launch of its Guided Plan Builder . This major product innovation for CaptivateIQ's Incentives product helps lower the cost of managing incentive compensation through faster time to value, in-house ownership and a reduced admin learning curve.

For too long, organizations have been forced to choose between manual spreadsheets, which offer flexibility but are error-prone and hard to scale, or rigid platforms that make change difficult. This Guided Plan Builder enables compensation leaders to design commission plans through a point-and-click, visual experience, without writing code or relying on technical teams.

"Comp teams have spent years stuck between spreadsheets that break and platforms that box them in," said Mark Schopmeyer, co-CEO of CaptivateIQ. "We didn't want teams to have to compromise between ease and flexibility, so we built Guided Plan Builder to deliver both: intuitive plan building backed by a robust modeling engine."

Key capabilities include:



Plan Credits Wizard: Quickly filter transactions to the right payees and period with guided steps

Pre-Built Calculation Templates: Apply blueprints for common calculation components like flat, tiered, and conditional rates to build plans and payout components faster

Full Plan Customizability: Apply advanced logic for when plans get more complex Plan Visualizer: Easily understand how data flows through your plan structure in a clear, graphical view

Long recognized for its powerful, flexible modeling engine, CaptivateIQ's Guided Plan Builder is now taking usability a step further-giving compensation teams a seamless, end-to-end experience that combines robust logic with approachable design. Now, incentive comp teams no longer need to choose between easy and flexible.

To learn more about the new experience or request a personalized demo, visit this page .

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is the leading Sales Performance Management solution, trusted by customers including Affirm, Boston Scientific, and Gong. With solutions for Sales Planning and Incentives, they help revenue teams automate processes, hit revenue targets, and adapt with business change, ultimately driving efficient growth. It's time to rethink ROI - your return on incentives - with CaptivateIQ. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CaptivateIQ

