Saferwatch And CRG Unite To Enhance School Safety In Florida Schools With Advanced Mapping Integration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our mission at SaferWatch has always been to bridge the information gap between the public and first responders," said. "Integrating CRG's state-of- the-art maps into the SaferWatch platform takes that mission to the next level. Now, when an emergency alert is triggered on a campus, whether it's an active threat or a medical crisis, our 911 centers, police and first responder partners can immediately see exactly where it's happening and what resources are nearby. This kind of live situational intelligence is a game- changer – it means faster, more precise responses and ultimately safer outcomes for our schools, students and teachers."

SaferWatch is a safety and security platform that has been used successfully throughout the State of Florida for the past 5 years which enables real-time communication between schools and law enforcement, including mobile panic alerts, two-way incident reporting, anonymous tips, mass notifications and more. Its 11-in-1 platform has been credited with helping prevent numerous incidents, including at least 13 planned school attacks since its launch. SaferWatch is widely adopted by thousands of schools, municipalities, agencies and 911 centers/PSAPs across the country, providing services to over 6,000 locations and 200+ public safety agencies.

Founded by U.S. Special Operations veterans and public safety experts, CRG creates precise, high-resolution maps of building interiors and campuses – known as Collaborative Response Graphics® – that integrate floor plans, aerial imagery, and key emergency assets into one common operating picture. These visual tools allow all responders to "speak the same language" and coordinate effectively during a crisis. CRG is both the national leader in critical incident mapping and the leader in the State of Florida. CRG has mapped more than 2,500 schools in 54 counties across every region of the State, including counties like Escambia, Leon, Alachua, Duval, Brevard, Sarasota, Pinellas, Orange, Collier, St. Johns, and Miami-Dade.

"CRG is interested in partnering with school safety companies that have a proven record of integrating their software thoroughly with a school district's public safety partners," said Mike Rodgers, CEO of CRG . "For a school map to be useful to first responders, it needs to be accurate, accessible, and understandable under stress. CRG ensures every school map we create is accurate and understandable, while SaferWatch provides one of the best integrations available to ensure school maps are accessible to front-line first responders."

The integration works seamlessly: the moment a 911 call or panic alert is received from a school, the SaferWatch Command Center will pull up CRG's digital map for that campus in real- time, highlighting the precise location of the incident along with critical details. CRG's maps include room numbers, entry/exits, and important safety assets (like AEDs, Stop The Bleed kits, fire extinguishers, cameras and alarm systems), so first responders know exactly where to go and what to expect upon arrival. All of this information is shared across agencies through the SaferWatch platform without any new software required, as CRG's mapping data is compatible with the existing systems used by schools, police and 911 centers.

Key features of the integration include:



Live Campus Mapping: When an emergency alert or 911 call is triggered at a school, an up-to-date digital map of that campus automatically displays in the SaferWatch Command Center for dispatchers and responders, showing the precise location of the incident within the building or grounds.

Room-Level Detail & Points of Interest: CRG's maps provide clearly labeled classrooms, offices, hallways and entry/exit points, as well as icons for important safety assets (e.g. first aid kits, defibrillators, fire alarms, cameras). This granular detail gives first responders pinpoint guidance to navigate complex school facilities.

Unified Communication Platform: All stakeholders – 911 operators, local police, school district police, and other first responders – share the same real-time view and updates through the SaferWatch platform. This common operating picture eliminates confusion and ensures everyone is coordinating using identical information. Incident Updates: As an incident unfolds, any new information (e.g. a suspect's movement, areas secured, or students evacuated) can be annotated on the map and instantly disseminated to responders. This helps Incident Commanders adjust tactics on the fly as situations change.

This powerful integration is designed to assist in a range of school emergency scenarios. In the case of a critical security threat like an active shooter, police can form a rapid action plan using the digital floorplans to contain the attacker and guide evacuations. For medical emergencies, dispatchers can direct school staff to the nearest lifesaving equipment (such as an AED and Stop The Bleed kit) while paramedics en route visualize exactly where to go upon arrival. By providing instant access to accurate campus maps, the SaferWatch-CRG integration reduces delays and confusion during critical incidents.

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a leading provider of safety and security software, offering a comprehensive platform for real-time incident reporting, mass notifications, and emergency communication. The platform connects citizens, schools, businesses, and public agencies on one network, enabling features such as anonymous tip submission, live video streaming to real-time crime centers, mobile panic alarms, and two-way messaging with law enforcement. SaferWatch has expanded to serve thousands of locations across the U.S., and has been instrumental in averting crimes and enhancing emergency preparedness at schools, public venues, workplaces, and major events. For more information, visit SaferWatchApp .

About Critical Response Group (CRG)

Critical Response Group, Inc. is the nation's premier provider of critical incident mapping data for public safety. CRG's flagship product, Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRGs), combines gridded overlays with detailed floor plans, true-to-scale aerial imagery, and site-specific labels of key features to produce highly accurate maps usable under stress. These maps have been adopted by first responders and school districts nationwide to enhance coordination and situational awareness during crises. CRG has mapped over 20,000 schools across the country and partnered with numerous agencies to streamline emergency response – from everyday incidents to complex multi-agency operations. For more information on CRG's mission and technology, visit CRGplans .

SOURCE SaferWatch