New CSC Industry Market Report 2025 Reveals Key EU And Global Trends In Cloud Signature Market

The Future of Digital Trust: CSC Industry Market Report Launch





As e-signatures become increasingly essential in both public and private sectors, the report emphasizes the growing need for adaptable, standards-based solutions to meet regulatory demands and user expectations. The report analyzes the technical spectrum of e-signatures, ranging from traditional certificates on physical devices to cloud-based signatures that enable remote onboarding. It explores the pivotal role of cloud signatures in assuring cybersecurity, ensuring non-repudiation, and providing robust legal validation for modern digital interactions.

The report draws on original market research, including surveys and in-depth interviews with key market players from regions worldwide. These findings offer unique insights from practitioners who face the challenges, opportunities, and implications of implementing trust services every day. This approach highlights broad industry trends as well as the specific nuances of local markets and operational practices.

“This report underscores the critical importance of global interoperability in the digital trust ecosystem,” said Viky Manaila , President of the Cloud Signature Consortium .“As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the ability to seamlessly and securely exchange digital signatures across borders is essential for fostering international commerce and collaboration. CSC's mission to promote worldwide interoperability has never been more critical as businesses and governments accelerate their digital transformation."

“The CSC Industry Market Report 2025 provides a comprehensive overview of the global cloud-based electronic signature market, with insights from both Europe and beyond. It examines the latest technologies, legal standards, and the rising role of cloud signatures in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. What truly sets this report apart is the market research-surveys and interviews with industry leaders worldwide. Their input helped us capture global trends, local challenges, and opportunities. The result is a fact-based, practical view of the market's current state and future directions.” said Miłosz Brakoniecki , co-founder and board member of .

