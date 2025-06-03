Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor Publishes Groundbreaking Book The Glucose Rebellion, Now Available

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. Khalid Saeed, D.O., a leader in integrative and concierge medicine, announced the release of his debut book, The Glucose Rebellion.

Dr. Khalid Saeed, D.O., founder of Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor and a leader in integrative and concierge medicine, is proud to announce the release of his debut book, The Glucose Rebellion. This compelling new work is now available on Apple Books and Amazon .

The Glucose Rebellion explores the root causes of metabolic dysfunction and offers a revolutionary approach to managing glucose and insulin resistance-issues that affect millions of Americans. Drawing from years of clinical experience and patient care in Tampa Bay, Dr. Saeed provides a science-backed guide that empowers readers to take control of their health through personalized strategies and modern lifestyle medicine.

“I wrote The Glucose Rebellion to help patients break free from the outdated, one-size-fits-all approach to glucose management,” said Dr. Saeed.“This book is a roadmap to better energy, mental clarity, and long-term vitality.”

The book's release follows the successful launch of Tampa Bay Concierge Doctor's specialized Dysautonomia Treatment Program , further establishing Dr. Saeed as a pioneer in innovative, patient-focused care.

