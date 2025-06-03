Why Artificial Intelligence Will Never Totally Replace Human Cognition: Expert Weighs In

In his book, AI expert Akli Adjaoute provides a clear-headed, jargon-free overview of the fascinating world of AI.

Imagination, ingenuity and curiosity propelled Akli Adjaoute to blaze a trail in the field of artificial intelligence - and machines cannot mimic these human traits, he says.

In a new book, Akli Adjaoute explores the reality vs. the science fiction of AI and explains why machines cannot (and should not) replace human creativity.

- AI expert Akli Adjaoute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a transformative role across a wide range of industries by streamlining processes, improving decision-making and enhancing productivity, but it cannot replicate human imagination, intuition, curiosity or creativity, says AI expert Akli Adjaoute.

“The world was built by people who took risks and wanted to create something new,” Adjaoute said.“I grew up extremely poor. I had no chance to succeed had I not had an imagination and the hardworking curiosity I needed to be different - to succeed. That's what I'm trying to share with people.”

Adjaoute has more than three decades of experience in the development and deployment of mission-critical AI systems. In April 2000, he founded his second company, Brighterion, which uses AI to tackle payment fraud, a problem that plagues many industries and accounts for billions of dollars in yearly losses. More than 2,000 clients globally use Brighterion-powered software, including 74 of the 100 largest U.S. banks, and over 150 billion transactions are processed through Brighterion software annually. Adjaoute eventually sold Brighterion to MasterCard.

Now, he distills his educational and professional expertise in his compelling new book, Inside AI , in which he provides a clear-headed, jargon-free overview of the fascinating world of AI. He devotes a chapter to answering a question in the minds of many:“Can machines match or surpass human creativity?”

From those new to the field to seasoned enthusiasts, Adjaoute aims to equip readers with a comprehensive understanding of what AI truly is and what it can and cannot achieve.

“There are many books written on AI, but few that actually give readers a framework for how to think about AI, and its transformational impact on every person in the world,” said Karen Webster, CEO at PYMNTS.“This is that book. It is powerful in its simplicity, and admirable for its accessibility.”

Within the pages of Inside AI, readers will gain practical insights, learning how to:

.Understand diverse AI techniques and methodologies

.Draw lessons from both successful and failed AI applications

.Identify the capabilities and limitations of AI systems

.Grasp the successful and unsuccessful uses of AI in business

.Recognize areas where human cognition still surpasses AI

.Dispel common myths, such as AI's threat to jobs and civilization

.Effectively manage AI projects

“As we progress, we'll also address ethical questions surrounding bias, fairness, privacy and accountability,” Adjaoute added.“Drawing from my three decades of experience in developing and deploying mission-critical AI systems, I will outline the characteristics that, in my perspective, will define the next generation of AI platforms.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Akli Adjaoute is the founder of Exponion, a venture capital firm that provides cutting-edge startup companies with the financial resources and expertise they need to achieve success. Before Exponion, Adjaoute was the founder and CEO of Brighterion, which was acquired by Mastercard in 2017. Brighterion has received multiple awards, including the Innovation World Series Award, the Morgan Stanley Fintech Award, the Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award, the U.S. FinTech Award's 2022 Banking Tech of the Year, the 2021 Business Transformation 150 and the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Threat Detection.

Adjaoute holds 35 patents and has an additional 50 patents pending approval. His inventions have been cited over 2,000 times. He is a renowned academic, speaker and writer in the fields of AI and security. He served as an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco (USF) and as the Head of the AI department and Scientific Committee Chair at EPITA, one of Europe's leading institutions for engineering and computer science education. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the Université de Technologies de Compiègne and a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence from the University of Pierre & Marie Curie.

For more information, please visit , or connect with Adjaoute on LinkedIn ( ).

Inside AI

Publisher: Manning Publications

ISBN-10: ‎1633437728

ISBN-13: ‎978-1633437722

Available from



