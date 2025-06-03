California Community Reinvestment Corporation Receives 'A+' Credit Rating From S&P Global

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strong Financial Management and Mission-Driven Lending Model Affirmed by National Rating Agency

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC), California's premier Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) for multifamily affordable housing lending, today announced that S&P Global Ratings has assigned the organization an 'A+' issuer credit rating with a stable outlook. The rating underscores CCRC's strong financial position, consistent execution of its loan strategy, and ongoing commitment to financing affordable housing across California.S&P Global cited California Community Reinvestment Corporation's very strong profitability and asset quality, noting a five-year average return on assets of 5 percent and a net interest margin of 1.9 percent. The report highlighted that CCRC has recorded zero nonperforming assets over the past nine fiscal years, an indicator of disciplined underwriting and loan servicing practices. Additionally, the organization's capital adequacy ratio, while cyclical, has maintained a strong five-year average of 26.6 percent.The rating also reflects California Community Reinvestment Corporation's ability to maintain strong liquidity, with $47.5 million in cash and short-term investments on hand as of fiscal year-end 2024, representing 13.7 percent of total assets. With a business model that allows the rapid monetization of long-dated assets, CCRC retains flexibility even between securitization cycles.“The A+ credit rating is a direct reflection of our team's dedication to mission-driven lending and sound financial stewardship,” said Tia Boatman Patterson, President and CEO of California Community Reinvestment Corporation.“It reinforces what we've known internally for some time: our work financing affordable housing is not only socially vital, but it's also financially resilient. We will continue leveraging our expertise to create more equitable communities across California.”Beyond financial metrics, S&P also acknowledged CCRC's impact-oriented mission, calling out its role in addressing socioeconomic inequities through transformative housing finance and public-private partnerships. The organization's strategic focus on climate-resilient and sustainability-focused loan products was also noted as an emerging area of strength.With assets under management approaching $1.5 billion, CCRC has expanded its multifamily portfolio by nearly 50% over the past three years. This growth reflects a sustained and strategic approach to increasing lending capacity and reinforcing the organization's long-term financial strength.About California Community Reinvestment Corporation:California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) is a reliable and trusted partner and California's premier multifamily affordable housing lender, tackling the affordable housing crisis throughout the state. CCRC and its lending products are providing term financing for multifamily rental housing in California through a taxable mortgage pool and by committing to purchase tax-exempt bonds directly. With the help of various products and partnerships, CCRC can offer CRA-eligible lending and investment opportunities. This financial support has led to the creation of more than 48,000 low-cost housing units for vulnerable individuals and families across the state of California. For more information, visit

Michelle Thompson

VEW Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.