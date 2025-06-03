J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Visits Lal Chowk, Interacts With Traders
After he prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity for fellow countrymen at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine on the annual festival of the deity, the Lt Governor came to the Lal Chowk, the hub of business activity in Srinagar city.
Officials said the Lt Governor interacted with traders in Lal Chowk and the interaction was aimed at fostering dialogue between the government and traders on various issues and aligning services with the needs of the business community.
"Lt Governor interacted with the shopkeepers and traders and discussed their issues and concerns. He directed the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Owais Ahmed, to take immediate measures to address the issues of the traders, shopkeepers and business community. He also gave specific instructions for improving the civic amenities at Lal Chowk," an official said.
This is the first time during the last 35 years since armed violence started in J&K that any Governor or Lt Governor has visited Lal Chowk and moved around freely to speak to shopkeepers and traders, breaking the barriers of protocol and security
Sinha also conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed the progress of allied works at Balidan Stambh in Srinagar city in the Pratap Park area adjacent to Lal Chowk.
He ascertained the progress at the site and directed the officials for timely completion of the work.
The Lt Governor was accompanied by Srinagar Deputy Commissioner, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Owais Ahmed, and other senior officials.
The visit of the Lt Governor to the historic Lal Chowk is a symbolic gesture that conveys a powerful message that the situation is peaceful in the Valley.
During the peak years of terrorist violence, Lal Chowk was the hub of separatist protests in the Valley.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment