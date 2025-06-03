Defending Champs Haryana Steelers Assemble Formidable Squad At PKL 12 Auctions
Under the leadership of captain Jaideep Dahiya and the strategic acumen of head coach Manpreet Singh, the Steelers have combined youth, international flair, and seasoned expertise to build a team primed for success.
The highlight of the Steelers' auction campaign was the acquisition of star raider Naveen Kumar for a whopping Rs 1.2 crore. Naveen, one of the most consistent and dynamic performers in PKL history, made a name for himself with Dabang Delhi, where he played a pivotal role in their maiden title win in 2022 and earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award that season.
Naveen's career stats underline his stature in the league – with 1,102 raid points, 16 super raids, 66 Super 10s, and a phenomenal 82.13% not-out rate, his presence will significantly bolster the Steelers' offensive arsenal. His defensive contributions (49 tackles, 18 tackle points, 33% success rate) add a versatile edge to his game, making him one of the league's most complete players.
In addition to Naveen, the Steelers also shored up their defense with the Rs 30 lakh signing of promising left-corner defender Rahul Ahri, further fortifying a unit that already includes defensive stalwarts Rahul Sethpal and captain Jaideep Dahiya.
The franchise retained 10 key players ahead of the auction, demonstrating faith in their championship-winning core, while also bringing in 10 new faces to refresh and strengthen the squad.
Retained Players: Rahul Sethpal, Vinay Tevathia, Shivam Patare, Jaideep Dahiya, Jayasoorya NS, Vishal Tate, Sahil, N Manikandan, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, and Ankit Dhull.
New Buys: Naveen Kumar (Rs 1.2 crore), Rahul Ahri (Rs 30 lakh), Shahan Sha Mohammed (Rs 13 lakh), Ghanshyam Roka Magar (Rs 13 lakh), Ashish (Rs 15 lakh), Hardeep Kandola (FBM – Rs 13 lakh), Ritik Gurjar (Rs 9 lakh), Zubair Malik (Rs 9 lakh), Sachin Dahiya (Rs 9 lakh), and Mayank Saini (Rs 13 lakh).
Speaking on the auctions and the squad, Haryana Steelers' head coach Manpreet Singh said,“The auctions went well for us, and I'm happy to say we were able to achieve around 85% of what we had planned going in. We have brought in some exciting new faces, and there's a healthy mix of youth and experience, especially in our defensive unit.
“The team's attack is strong, and our focus now will be on building strong coordination within the team to ensure our defence remains rock-solid throughout the season. I'm confident that with the group we have assembled, we will be able to give our best-just like last season-and fight hard to retain the title.”
Complete Squad of Haryana Steelers for PKL 2025:
Raiders:
Naveen Kumar, Shivam Patare, Vinay Tevathia, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Mayank Saini, Jayasoorya NS, Vishal Tate, Vikas Jadhav
Defenders:
Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Ritik Gurjar, Zubair Malik, Hardeep Kandola, Ankit Dhull, Sachin Dahiya, N Manikandan
All-rounders:
Ashish Narwal, Sahil Narwal
