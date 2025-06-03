Infosight Inc. Partners With Claroty® To Deliver Comprehensive OT Cybersecurity Solutions
Operational technology is under attack; organizations need visibility, vulnerability management and a partner.Post thi
-
Complete Asset Visibility: Automated discovery and classification of all OT and IoT devices
Risk‐Based Vulnerability Management: Prioritized remediation based on business impact
Real‐Time 24x7 Threat Detection & Response: Continuous monitoring powered by Claroty's threat intelligence
Secure Remote Access: Zero‐trust connectivity for third‐party vendors and internal teams
Compliance Assurance: Simplified adherence to IEC 62443, NERC CIP, and other industry regulations
"With OT environments under growing attack, organizations need full asset visibility, proactive vulnerability management, and a partner who understands both OT and cybersecurity," said Tom Garcia, CEO of Infosight Inc. "Our partnership with Claroty enables our SOC to deliver turnkey, end-to-end protection for your entire OT and IoT ecosystem."
"Infosight's deep industrial expertise combined with Claroty's market‐leading platform creates a best‐in‐class offering for organizations looking to strengthen their cyber resilience," said Tim Mackie, Vice President of Worldwide Channel & Alliances at Claroty. "Together, we're helping industrial operators safeguard mission-critical infrastructure and maintain business continuity.
The joint OT cybersecurity solution is available immediately. To learn more, visit or contact [email protected] .
About Infosight Inc.
Infosight Inc. delivers innovative industrial technology solutions that optimize operations, improve safety, and enhance cybersecurity. With expertise in automation, cloud integration, and managed services, Infosight helps organizations achieve operational excellence and resilience.
Media Contacts
Infosight Inc. | [email protected] +1-305-828-1003
Infosight Inc. | [email protected] +1-305-250-1022
SOURCE InfoSight, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment