Infosight Inc. Partners With Claroty® To Deliver Comprehensive OT Cybersecurity Solutions

Operational technology is under attack; organizations need visibility, vulnerability management and a partner.



Complete Asset Visibility: Automated discovery and classification of all OT and IoT devices

Risk‐Based Vulnerability Management: Prioritized remediation based on business impact

Real‐Time 24x7 Threat Detection & Response: Continuous monitoring powered by Claroty's threat intelligence

Secure Remote Access: Zero‐trust connectivity for third‐party vendors and internal teams Compliance Assurance: Simplified adherence to IEC 62443, NERC CIP, and other industry regulations

"With OT environments under growing attack, organizations need full asset visibility, proactive vulnerability management, and a partner who understands both OT and cybersecurity," said Tom Garcia, CEO of Infosight Inc. "Our partnership with Claroty enables our SOC to deliver turnkey, end-to-end protection for your entire OT and IoT ecosystem."

"Infosight's deep industrial expertise combined with Claroty's market‐leading platform creates a best‐in‐class offering for organizations looking to strengthen their cyber resilience," said Tim Mackie, Vice President of Worldwide Channel & Alliances at Claroty. "Together, we're helping industrial operators safeguard mission-critical infrastructure and maintain business continuity.

About Infosight Inc.

Infosight Inc. delivers innovative industrial technology solutions that optimize operations, improve safety, and enhance cybersecurity. With expertise in automation, cloud integration, and managed services, Infosight helps organizations achieve operational excellence and resilience.

