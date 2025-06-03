Total Voting Rights And Capital
Total Voting Rights and Capital
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc ('the Company') announces that as at 31 May 2025 its issued share capital consists of 212,855,191 Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 212,855,191.
The above figure of 212,855,191 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Legal Disclaimer:
