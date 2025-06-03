California Tortilla Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Throwback Prices

Enjoy $5 Burritos and Bowls on June 18

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California Tortilla , the unique fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its bold "California-style" Mexican food, is turning 30 this year and is celebrating by turning back time to 1995. On Wednesday June 18, fans can head to any California Tortilla location and score $5 burritos and bowls all day long."We've been proudly serving our guests since 1995, and reaching this 30-year milestone is a true testament to their loyalty and passion,” said Keith Goldman , President & CEO of California Tortilla.“We wouldn't be here without them, and we're excited to celebrate with the people who got us here. Our burritos and bowls have always been fan favorites, and rolling back the prices to $5 just like it was in our early days felt like the perfect way to celebrate."California Tortilla opened its first location in Bethesda, Maryland in 1995, bringing a fresh take on fast-casual Mexican cuisine to the area. What started as a single neighborhood restaurant has grown into a beloved regional brand with a loyal following across the Northeast, thanks to a commitment to high-quality ingredients, bold flavor combinations, and a guest-first culture.Over the past three decades, the brand has built a reputation not just for its food, but for its creativity, from launching Pop-Tart Day in 1996 to giving away millions in“Burrito Bucks” in 2008. Today, the brand continues to serve up made-to-order favorites with fresh, bold ingredients and fun, offbeat promotions that keep fans coming back year after year.Guests can enjoy chef-crafted burritos and bowls such as the California Screamin', Blackened Chicken Caesar, Crunchy BBQ Ranch, Carnitas Verde, Honey Lime, Sunset, or Classic. Custom bowls are also available, made to order with fresh, flavorful ingredients. Each dish can be elevated with the brand's signature sauces or a selection from the Wall of Flame, which features 75 distinct hot sauces ranging from mild to meltdown.The $5 offer is valid for one burrito or bowl per guest, in-store only, on June 18, 2025. See website for details.Become a Burrito Elito MemberJoin the Burrito Elito loyalty program by downloading the California Tortilla app (available on the App Store and Google Play) or signing up in-store and registering it online. Earn points for every dollar spent, enjoy exclusive freebies, and stay updated on the latest news and offers from California Tortilla.For more information, visit CaliforniaTortilla or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort.About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of“California-style” Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. Since 1995,“Cal Tort,” as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With 27 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of FastCasual's“Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” Washington City Paper's“Best Fast Casual in D.C.,” and Washingtonian's Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid Friendly Restaurant, and Best Vegetarian offering.

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.